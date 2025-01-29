Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Niemela & Bracco

Since Anthony Stolarz has been out of the lineup, the Toronto Maple Leafs haven’t had the two goalies they had planned on when they began the season. They then lost their new captain, Auston Matthews, for a time. Now they are hurting in terms of their forward depth—no wonder the team has had its fair share of ups and downs.

After winning three straight games, the Maple Leafs have dropped their last two. That includes a tough 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Head coach Craig Berube felt his team played hard but struggled to capitalize on scoring chances. “We were ready to go. We did a lot of good things, except score. There were a bunch of loose pucks around there. We just didn’t put them in,” Berube said.

Related: Today in Hockey History: Jan. 29

Tonight, Toronto will play a tough Minnesota Wild team without key forwards John Tavares, Matthew Knies, and Max Pacioretty. Tavares suffered a lower-body injury during practice on Jan. 15, and Knies (upper-body) and Pacioretty (upper-body) have also been sidelined. Pacioretty was back at practice on Tuesday; Knies and Tavares skated before practice. This suggests the three could be nearing a return, but not quite yet.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

The last time these two teams met was on Nov. 3, when the Wild beat the Maple Learfs 2-1 in overtime on home ice. As the saying goes, the Maple Leafs will be eager to avenge that loss on their home ice. However, more to the point, the team is looking for a win regardless of whom they play.

Related: NHL Rumors: Crosby, Penguins, Kunin, Maple Leafs, Rangers

Several key players are sidelined, and someone needs to jump up to carry the team. Who it will be is a mystery. Can Bobby McMann take advantage of his chance on the top line?

Item One: Will Auston Matthews Make History Tonight?

Matthews continues to be the driver behind the Maple Leafs’ offence. He’s returned from injury hot and on the verge of making history. With 388 goals, Matthews is just one short of Darryl Sittler’s 389 goals for second place in franchise history. This achievement is even more impressive because Matthews has done it in 247 fewer games than Sittler. He should be primed to add at least one goal to his total. He has success against the Wild, scoring 11 goals in 13 career games.

Darryl Sittler, Toronto Maple Leafs, circa 1970s

(Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

Combine the need for a win with Matthews’ ability to score, and there’s a good chance fans will watch their captain at least tie Sittler’s record tonight. He’s logged enough games that he’s beginning to solidify his legacy as one of the greatest players in Maple Leafs history. What was all this talk about his moving to Arizona when his last contract was completed?

Item Two: Could Topi Niemela Be Traded?

I remember when Topi Niemela was among the Maple Leafs’ most highly regarded prospects. Now, there’s a chance the team could move him before the March 7 trade deadline. Despite turning heads in international competition and against the Montreal Canadiens a few months ago, the 22-year-old Finnish defenseman has struggled to rise within the organization.

Related: Maple Leafs Should Not Expect Much From Prospect Pool in 2024

Niemela had a solid enough 2023-24 season with the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies, scoring eight goals and adding 31 assists in 68 games. However, his play has taken a step back this season. He has yet to score a goal through 32 games, registering 12 assists with a minus-8 rating. Niemela has yet to earn an NHL call-up.

Topi Niemela, Toronto Marlies (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

Under general manager Brad Treliving, who values grit and size on the blue line, Niemela’s smallish 6-foot frame and non-physical skillset might no longer align with the team’s needs. With a crowded right side on defence—including Philippe Myers, Jake McCabe, Conor Timmins, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson—Niemela has had few chances to break into the NHL. The team’s preference for bigger defensemen likely reduces his place in Toronto’s plans. As the Maple Leafs push for a deep playoff run, there’s a chance Niemela could be included in a trade package for a proven NHLer to help strengthen their roster.

Item Three: Whatever Happened to ex-Maple Leafs Jeremy Bracco?

Once seen as a promising prospect for the Maple Leafs, Jeremy Bracco never quite got his shot. Despite being a second-round pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, he never made his NHL debut. However, he spent a lot of time and had some success with the AHL’s Marlies. Bracco’s best season came in 2018-19 when he scored an impressive 79 points (22 goals, 57 assists) in 75 games to lead the team in scoring. However, he struggled to build on that success. By 2020, he had moved on from the Maple Leafs organization without cracking the NHL roster.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Fearful Decision-Making Has to Stop

From there, Bracco set off on a whirlwind tour of international hockey. He had brief stints in Finland’s Liiga with KalPa, Germany’s DEL with Krefeld, and the KHL with Barys Nur-Sultan and HC Sochi. His offensive skills remained evident, but consistency and defensive play remained concerns. He has recently continued his journey across Europe, playing in Slovakia and Austria during the 2024-25 season. While he might never return to the NHL, he remains another talented player carving out a career in the international leagues.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

After Wednesday, the Maple Leafs don’t play at home again until Feb. 22 against the new-look Carolina Hurricanes. How fun will that game be? On Thursday, they head west for a four-game road trip starting on Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers and will then enjoy the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. After the game against the Hurricanes, they will have another four-game trip from Feb. 23 to March 2.

The team’s time off will allow some injured players to return to health. It will be nice to have closer to a full roster returning, especially Strolarz in the crease, as I mentioned at the beginning of this news and rumours post.