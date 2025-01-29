Blackhawks Win Rematch With Lightning 4-1

The Chicago Blackhawks took down the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena Tuesday night to win the rematch, 4-1. After the Lightning came back to win in overtime 4-3 on Friday, the Blackhawks shut them down and rattled off four unanswered goals.

Blackhawks Stand Tall in Rematch

The Lightning got on the board first on a goal by Brayden Point (28) in the opening minutes of the game to make it 1-0. This wrapped up scoring for the first period and was all the Lightning could muster in the game.

Late in the first period, tempers flared between a player and his former team. Blackhawks forward Pat Maroon received a penalty for boarding for his hit in the corner on the Lightning’s Luke Glendening. He also received a second minor for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Now Pat Maroon gets two for boarding and an extra two for unsportsmanlike conduct



Things are heated in Tampa

Maroon and Glendening exchanged words after and Maroon’s former Lightning teammate, Victor Hedman, pushed him away. Some words were said toward the Lightning bench and Maroon went to the box.

The Lightning did not capitalize on this double minor.

Halfway through the second period, Connor Bedard tied it up on a power-play goal (14) and Landon Slaggert (2) gave the Blackhawks the lead in the final minutes of the period to make it 2-1. Chicago tacked on two more goals in the third on a goal by Ryan Donato (15) and an empty-netter by Teuvo Teravainen (11).

Blackhawks goalie Arvid Soderblom saved 34 of 35 (.971) shots on goal. Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson saved just 16 of 19 shots he faced (.842). The Blackhawks went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Lightning went 0-for-3.

The Blackhawks continue their road trip on Thursday when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. EST/6 p.m. CST. Meanwhile, the Lightning continue their homestand and will also be back in action on Thursday. They’ll face the Los Angeles Kings. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. EST.