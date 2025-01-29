Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Utah – 1/29/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Utah Hockey Club tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (20-24-8) at UTAH (21-21-7)

9:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MAX, TNT, SN360, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting — Kevin Hayes — Anthony Beauvillier

Drew O’Connor — Cody Glass — Jesse Puljujarvi

Matthew Nieto — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves — P.O Joseph

Alex Nedeljkovic

Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Phillip Tomasino, Bokondji Imama

Injured: Evgeni Malkin (knee), Jack St. Ivany (undisclosed)

Status report

The Penguins held an optional morning skate Wednesday

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Nick Schmaltz

Alexander Kerfoot — Barrett Hayton — Josh Doan

Lawson Crouse — Jack McBain — Michael Carcone

Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev — John Marino

Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring

Olli Maatta — Nick DeSimone

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Mattias Maccelli, Juuso Valimaki

Injured: Dylan Guenther (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Status report

Sergachev will be a game-time decision after missing five games with an upper-body injury; Utah coach Andre Tourigny said Wednesday “the plan is to play Sergachev tonight.” … Durzi, a defenseman, and Guenther, a forward, each skated with the team Wednesday wearing non-contact jerseys.

