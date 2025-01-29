Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Utah – 1/29/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Utah Hockey Club tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (20-24-8) at UTAH (21-21-7)
9:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MAX, TNT, SN360, TVAS
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Kevin Hayes — Anthony Beauvillier
Drew O’Connor — Cody Glass — Jesse Puljujarvi
Matthew Nieto — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari
Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — P.O Joseph
Alex Nedeljkovic
Joel Blomqvist
Scratched: Ryan Shea, Phillip Tomasino, Bokondji Imama
Injured: Evgeni Malkin (knee), Jack St. Ivany (undisclosed)
Status report
The Penguins held an optional morning skate Wednesday
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Nick Schmaltz
Alexander Kerfoot — Barrett Hayton — Josh Doan
Lawson Crouse — Jack McBain — Michael Carcone
Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Nick Bjugstad
Mikhail Sergachev — John Marino
Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring
Olli Maatta — Nick DeSimone
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Mattias Maccelli, Juuso Valimaki
Injured: Dylan Guenther (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Status report
Sergachev will be a game-time decision after missing five games with an upper-body injury; Utah coach Andre Tourigny said Wednesday “the plan is to play Sergachev tonight.” … Durzi, a defenseman, and Guenther, a forward, each skated with the team Wednesday wearing non-contact jerseys.
