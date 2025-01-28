NHL Rumors: Crosby, Penguins, Kunin, Maple Leafs, Rangers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, is there anything to the trade talk involving the Pittsburgh Penguins and Sidney Crosby? Meanwhile, Ryan Lindgren’s name has been out there in trade rumors, but he’s not looking to leave the New York Rangers. Finally, are the Toronto Maple Leafs looking at Luke Kunin as a possible trade deadline option?

Crosby Shuts Down Trade Rumors

Pittsburgh Penguins beat writer Josh Yohe has dismissed recent trade rumors involving the Pittsburgh Penguins and team captain Sidney Crosby. Despite how often these trade rumors pop up and are always shut down, Crosby’s name has been out there again, thanks to the blockbuster deal that sent Mikko Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli posted a cryptic tweet about an “impeccable source” claiming the Rantanen deal wasn’t the biggest news within 48 hours. That led others to assume that maybe Crosby’s name was out there, something fueled by Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast.

Crosby heard the rumblings. He responded when asked, “I don’t worry about that stuff.” He added, “I’ve said I’m always going to be here. I just signed a new contract to be here. I’ve been very upfront about it – I’m a Pittsburgh Penguin.”

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Yohe explained:

That loyalty to the Penguins is an important theme in Crosby’s career. He never wanted to play for another team (except Team Canada). He has never played for market value — not because of an obsession with the number 87, but because he wants to save money under the salary cap so his team has more opportunity to win. He has never pushed for a coach to get fired in his 20 years in Pittsburgh, even though he has the power to do so. Crosby isn’t like so many superstars. He doesn’t need big-market attention, he doesn’t push for his name to be in headlines, and he most certainly doesn’t need to play with an all-star team. He’s one of the hardest-working superstars in hockey history, and, even at 37, his only interest is willing the Penguins back to championship contention, as he did as a teenager so very long ago. source – ‘Yohe: Baseless Sidney Crosby trade rumors are a tired waste of time’ – Josh Yohe – The Athletic – 01/27/2025

Lindgren Wants to Stay with the Rangers

According to a report by Larry Brooks of the New York Post, Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren doesn’t want to be moved ahead of the NHL trade deadline. There has been talk that Lindgren’s name has been included in potential trade offers, — specifically to the Canucks for J.T. Miller — and he is UFA-eligible this summer.

Related: Mikko Rantanen’s Contract & Trade Situation Unravel After Recent Finnish Interview

With the Rangers rebounding a bit of late, it’s not clear what the club is thinking in terms of trades and if Lindgren is moved, there is a chance he could re-sign with the team over the summer.

Maple Leafs Reportedly Eyeing Luke Kunin as Trade Target

There is speculation that the Toronto Maple Leafs may have their sights set on the San Jose Sharks center, Luke Kunin. As per a report by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, his manageable cap hit of $2.75 million makes him an intriguing option for Toronto as they look for inexpensive depth.

Kunin’s versatility, strong defensive play, and ability to slot into a third-line center role would make him a solid fit. The Leafs want a reliable two-way forward like Kunin and Sharks GM Mike Grier is reportedly open to dealing veterans as part of San Jose’s ongoing rebuild.

The Maple Leafs likely won’t be the only playoff contender interested.