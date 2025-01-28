Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Quillan, Dewar, Aube-Kubel & Mikheyev

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll explore the injury situation and one potential solution for Toronto’s depth issues. Additionally, I’ll take a nostalgic look back at a former fan favourite, Ilya Mikheyev. Now 30 years old, Mikheyev (or Soup Man) was a young and promising forward for the Maple Leafs. What’s he been up to since leaving Toronto?

From injury updates to roster fixes or a blast from the past, there’s lots of news and a rumour or two to unpack as the Maple Leafs navigate this pivotal stretch of their season.

Item One: Jacob Quillan Unable to Participate in Outdoor Practice

On Monday, the Maple Leafs received some bad news about rookie forward Jacob Quillan. He couldn’t attend the outdoor practice in Mimico. Quillan was injured in his NHL debut, the victim of a knee-on-knee collision with Nick Cousins on Saturday night against the Ottawa Senators. Although Quillan stayed in the game, he played just 5:21 ice time. It could have been how head coach Craig Berube deployed his lines, or it might have been the injury. Who knows? But it seems now that the injury has flared up.

Berube noted that several injured players (John Tavares, Matthew Knies, and Max Pacioretty) had resumed skating. But Quillan wasn’t on that list. Missing Monday’s practice probably means he won’t play in Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild. With the rookie unable to go, who will fill the void for the Maple Leafs as they prepare for their next game?

Item Two: Connor Dewar’s Injuries Also Keep Him from Practice

It’s been a tough season for 25-year-old Connor Dewar, who continues to suffer injury setbacks. Dewar missed the start of the season due to an earlier injury and has since been placed on injured reserve (IR) with an upper-body injury. He hasn’t skated with the team since leaving the Maple Leafs’ 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Jan. 20.

Dewar has played only 29 games this season. His physicality has been missed. After missing two straight contests and no sign of him at practice, it’s also unlikely he’ll face the Wild. The Maple Leafs have to hope that some of their other injured players will be ready to come back. It’s also sad for the two youngsters – Quillan and Dewar – that they can’t take advantage of the chances they could have with other forwards missing from the lineup.

Item Three: Might Nicolas Aube-Kubel Fit Berube Better than Keefe?

Thinking of possible solutions, former Maple Leaf Nicolas Aube-Kubel —though not for many games—was back on waivers after a rough start to the season with the Buffalo Sabres. That poses an interesting question. Given the changes in coaching, is there a chance he might be a better fit in a Berube system than in a Sheldon Keefe system?

Aube-Kubel’s previous time with the team was short. He played six games during the 2022-23 season before being placed on waivers and claimed by the Washington Capitals. At the time, Keefe couldn’t find a job for the gritty forward in Toronto’s lineup. He’s a bit of a Steven Lorentz but without the offence. However, with Berube behind the bench, could Aube-Kubel’s physicality and forechecking be more appealing? He’s certainly on an affordable contract and could be a low-risk option for the team.

Item Four: What’s Happening with Ilya Mikheyev?

When the always affable Ilya Mikheyev first rolled into town, he was a treat. Easy to appreciate, he became a speedy winger who even put up 20 goals before he outpaced the team’s ability to pay him. He signed with the Vancouver Canucks and had a promising first season but a less effective second campaign. After that dip in production, he signed with the Chicago Blackhawks last offseason. Could he reset and make a meaningful impact on a rebuilding team?

Ilya Mikheyev, when he was with the Toronto Maple Leafs

Unfortunately, his play this season has been inconsistent. He’s had a few standout games interspersed by longer-scoring droughts. He put up a two-goal game against the Seattle Kraken in mid-December, but his inability to maintain offensive production has been a theme. In January, he managed just one assist and saw his plus-minus dip from a plus-6 to his current minus-1 after the Blackhawks’ tough losses. [By the way, throughout any of his NHL seasons, Mikheyev has never had a negative plus/minus.]

Now 30 years old, Mikheyev has struggled to help the Blackhawks over the hump in 2024-25. His potential remains, but his season has been streaky. He has one more season on his contract with a hit of $4.75 million. Can he rediscover the form that once made him a valuable two-way forward with the Maple Leafs?

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

One of the most intriguing challenges for the Maple Leafs is their forward depth, which is increasingly growing thin from injuries. With key players sidelined, the Maple Leafs face a tough decision: should they bring in a temporary veteran fix, like Aube-Kubel, who’s currently on waivers? Or should they turn to their prospect pipeline and promote talent from the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Toronto Marlies?

It’s an interesting dilemma. A player like Fraser Minten could gain valuable experience as a middle-six forward but might not benefit from grinding it out on the fourth line. The Maple Leafs’ decision will have implications for the short-term roster and the development of their future stars. Their depth forwards are injured, and their prospects might not be ready. What to do?