Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Sharks – 1/27/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the San Jose Sharks tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (20-23-8) at SHARKS (14-32-6)

10:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSCA

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Cody Glass — Anthony Beauvillier
Drew O’Connor — Kevin Hayes — Philip Tomasino
Matt Nieto — Noel Acciari — Boko Imama

Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — Ryan Shea

Alex Nedeljkovic
Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Jesse Puljujarvi, Blake Lizotte, P.O. Joseph

Injured: Evgeni Malkin (lower body)

Status report

Malkin, a center, was placed on injured reserve Monday is week to week after being injured during a 4-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Puljujarvi, a forward, was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League. … Rust took part in line rushes and is a game-time decision; he did not play Saturday because of a lower-body injury. … Imama was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and defenseman Owen Pickering was sent to the AHL.

Sharks projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund — Mikael Granlund — Will Smith
William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli
Nikolai Kovalenko — Alexander Wennberg — Luke Kunin
Barclay Goodrow — Colin White — Walker Duehr

Jake Walman — Cody Ceci
Timothy Liljegren — Mario Ferraro
Henry Thrun — Jack Thompson

Yaroslav Askarov
Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Carl Grundstrom, Scott Sabourin, Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body), Nico Sturm (lower body), Klim Kostin (lower body), Ty Dellandrea (upper body), Jan Rutta (lower body)

Status report

The Sharks did not hold a morning skate. … Rutta, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Sunday, and Thompson was recalled from San Jose of the AHL. … White could make his Sharks debut after signing a one-year contract Saturday.

