Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Sharks – 1/25/25

The Florida Panthers take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (28-18-3) at SHARKS (14-31-6)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA

Panthers projected lineup

Matthew Tkachuk — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen — Sam Bennett — Mackie Samoskevich

Carter Verhaeghe — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist

Evan Rodrigues — Tomas Nosek — A.J. Greer

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Tobias Bjornfot

Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Status report

The Panthers held an optional morning skate… Ekblad will return after missing seven games with an upper-body injury. … Bjornfot will be a healthy scratch.

Sharks projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund — Mikael Granlund — Will Smith

William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli

Nikolai Kovalenko — Alexander Wennberg — Luke Kunin

Scott Sabourin — Barclay Goodrow — Walker Duehr

Jake Walman — Cody Ceci

Timothy Liljegren — Mario Ferraro

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Henry Thrun

Alexandar Georgiev

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Carl Grundstrom, Colin White

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body), Nico Sturm (lower body), Klim Kostin (lower body), Ty Dellandrea (upper body), Jan Rutta (lower body)

Status report

Dellandrea, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Friday… The Sharks recalled Sabourin from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Friday and sent forward Collin Graf to the AHL. … White signed a one-year, two-way contract Friday. … Rutta, a defenseman, will miss his first game this season.

