Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Sharks – 1/25/25

The Florida Panthers take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (28-18-3) at SHARKS (14-31-6)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA
Panthers projected lineup
Matthew Tkachuk — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen — Sam Bennett — Mackie Samoskevich
Carter Verhaeghe — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist
Evan Rodrigues — Tomas Nosek — A.J. Greer
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Tobias Bjornfot
Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Status report
The Panthers held an optional morning skate… Ekblad will return after missing seven games with an upper-body injury. … Bjornfot will be a healthy scratch.
Sharks projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund — Mikael Granlund — Will Smith
William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli
Nikolai Kovalenko — Alexander Wennberg — Luke Kunin
Scott Sabourin — Barclay Goodrow — Walker Duehr
Jake Walman — Cody Ceci
Timothy Liljegren — Mario Ferraro
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Henry Thrun
Alexandar Georgiev
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Carl Grundstrom, Colin White
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body), Nico Sturm (lower body), Klim Kostin (lower body), Ty Dellandrea (upper body), Jan Rutta (lower body)
Status report
Dellandrea, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Friday… The Sharks recalled Sabourin from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Friday and sent forward Collin Graf to the AHL. … White signed a one-year, two-way contract Friday. … Rutta, a defenseman, will miss his first game this season.
