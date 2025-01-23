Sharks News & Rumors: Regenda, Duehr, Granlund, Ceci, Ferraro

The San Jose Sharks have been struggling this season and seem poised to miss the playoffs. As the 2025 Trade Deadline approaches, the Sharks may consider trading some of their players away in hopes of bringing in future assets like prospects and draft capital as they look to move back into contention as early as next season.

In this edition of Sharks News & Rumors, we take a look at a recent minor-league trade the team made, a waiver claim of a player who used to play for the Calgary Flames, and some trade talk surrounding some of the team’s pending free agents.

Sharks & Ducks Swap Forwards

On Wednesday (Jan. 22), the Sharks and Anaheim Ducks made a trade swapping depth forwards. The Sharks dealt Justin Bailey in exchange for Pavol Regenda, one-for-one. Bailey, who is 29 years old, has 141 career games in the NHL where he has scored 10 goals and added 13 assists for 23 points which comes out to a 0.16 points-per-game average.

Regenda, who is 25 years old, has 19 career games in the NHL where he has scored one goal and added two assists for three points. Bailey has notched 255 points in 403 American Hockey League (AHL) games while Regenda has 140 AHL games under his belt notching 75 points.

Sharks Claim Walker Duehr Off of Waivers

On Wednesday (Jan. 22), the Sharks announced that they had claimed forward Walker Duehr off of waivers from the Calgary Flames. Duehr, who is 27 years old, has one assist through 16 games with the Flames this season. Throughout his career, he has scored nine goals and added 10 assists for 19 points through 84 games. In the AHL with the Calgary Wranglers this season, he has scored 11 goals and added eight assists for 19 points through 20 games.

Trade Rumors Continue, Nothing Imminent Just Yet

The Sharks could look to move on from some of their unrestricted free agents at or before the 2025 Trade Deadline, with Mikael Granlund and Nico Sturm both being names that have been brought up in the past. Granlund, who is 32 years old, has scored 14 goals and added 26 assists for 40 points through 48 games this season. He has played 867 games in his NHL career scoring 171 goals and adding 413 assists for 584 points which comes out to a 0.67 points-per-game average.

There are a couple of other players who could find themselves moved by the trade deadline, including defenders Cody Ceci and Mario Ferraro who both have found themselves involved in rumors over the past little while. Ceci, who is 31 years old, was traded to the Sharks before the 2024-25 season by the Edmonton Oilers and has scored three goals and added 11 assists for 14 points through 50 games this season. Throughout his career, he has played 836 games scoring 51 goals and adding 174 assists for 225 points.

Ferraro, who is 26 years old, has scored four goals and added four assists for eight points through 50 games this season. He has played 380 games in his NHL career scoring 16 goals and adding 66 assists for 82 points which comes out to a 0.22 points-per-game average. Contending teams could be enticed by the fact Ferraro is extended through the 2025-26 season, but it may also cost them a bit more.

All four of these players could be dealt before the March 7th trade deadline, but nothing seems imminent as of yet. The Sharks have plenty of time before they have to make a move, so they can wait until the right offer comes for any of those players.

As the 2024-25 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.