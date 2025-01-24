Panthers’ Starter Spot Is Now Spencer Knight’s to Lose

The Florida Panthers are fighting for the top spot in the Atlantic Division with less than a month left until the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The defending Stanley Cup Champions trail the Toronto Maple Leafs by three points with a 28-18-3 record and 59 points. Goaltender Spencer Knight has been key to the Panthers’ success this season, and he may have been handed the keys between the pipes after his recent performances. This is huge, considering he was out of the lineup all last season after seeking help through the NHL Player Assistance program due to his complications with Obsessive-Compulsive disorder (OCD). It looks like he’s finally turning a corner in his development as an NHL goalie.

Our Knight in Shining Armor

Knight has been fantastic in his past six games. He’s won three of his last five starts, including a shutout against the Anaheim Ducks – when he was also credited with an assist – and his save percentage (SV%) was below .900 in only one of those contests.

“I feel good. I think over the course of however many years I’ve been pro, you play so much you’re not always going to feel great….I think I said this after New Jersey, it’s just finding ways to impact the game.” Spencer Knight on his performance as of late.

In the week of Jan. 13, he had a goals-against average (GAA) of 0.41. Only Logan Thompson of the Washington Capitals had a lower GAA that week with at 0.33.

Spencer Knight signed an extension with the Florida Panthers worth $4.5 million per season for the next three seasons on Sept. 27, 2022. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Knight sports a .907 SV% and a 2.43 GAA with nine wins and two shutouts through 17 starts and 19 games this season. This also includes 2.6 goals saved above expected.

Bobrovsky’s Struggles

Knight’s recent performance has solved the starting goalie problem. Sergei Bobrovsky has not been the rock that led him and the team to a Stanley Cup championship in June. He’s lost three of his last five starts, including being pulled against the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 16 after letting in four goals on 15 shots. He has posted a .900-plus SV% in only two of his last five starts, has a terrible .853 SV%, and is averaging three goals allowed per game.

Related: Panthers’ Struggles Are Becoming a Problem



This brings his stats on the season to a 2.83 GAA and a subpar .897 SV% with 19 wins and a shutout through 32 games. Because of that, he may not see as much time between the pipes unless Knight has a bad stretch of starts.

What’s Next for Knight?

When Knight was drafted 13th overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by former general manager Dale Tallon, he was expected to be the future starting goaltender. With only two years left on Bobrovsky’s contract, which he signed in 2019, that day might come sooner than later.

Related: NHL Made a Mistake Not Having Panthers and Lightning Play 2026 Winter Classic



As a result, this could be Knight’s test run for the future. It is his net to lose for the time being. Head coach Paul Maurice should take full advantage and ride the wave to get home-ice advantage in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this upcoming April. Hopefully, this is a glimpse of the future with Knight as the number-one goalie.