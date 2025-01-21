Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Ducks – 1/21/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (27-17-3) at DUCKS (18-22-6)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13, SNO, SNE, SN1

Panthers projected lineup

Matthew Tkachuk — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen — Sam Bennett — Mackie Samoskevich

Carter Verhaeghe — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist

Evan Rodrigues — Tomas Nosek — A.J. Greer

Gustav Forsling — Dmitry Kulikov

Niko Mikkola — Nate Schmidt

Tobias Bjornfot — Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist

Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (upper body)

Status report

Ekblad is traveling on the Panthers’ four-game road trip and is “not far off” from returning, according to coach Paul Maurice; the defenseman, who has missed five games, remained on the ice following Florida’s morning skate Tuesday.

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry

Trevor Zegras — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri

Nikita Nesterenko — Jansen Harkins — Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov — Jacob Trouba

Brian Dumoulin — Olen Zellweger

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Drew Helleson, Ross Johnston

Injured: Brock McGinn (ACL surgery), Isac Lundestrom (lower body)

Status report

The Ducks held an optional morning skate Tuesday. … Zegras will return after missing 22 games with a torn meniscus in his right knee. … McGinn is out for the rest of the season; the forward had surgery last week to repair a torn ACL. … Lundestrom, a forward, is day to day after making knee-on-knee contact with Reinhart in a 3-0 loss at the Panthers on Saturday. … Leason will re-enter the lineup in place of Johnston after being a healthy scratch the past two games. … Anaheim returned forward Sam Colangelo to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Monday.

