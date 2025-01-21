Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Ducks – 1/21/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (27-17-3) at DUCKS (18-22-6)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13, SNO, SNE, SN1
Panthers projected lineup
Matthew Tkachuk — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen — Sam Bennett — Mackie Samoskevich
Carter Verhaeghe — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist
Evan Rodrigues — Tomas Nosek — A.J. Greer
Gustav Forsling — Dmitry Kulikov
Niko Mikkola — Nate Schmidt
Tobias Bjornfot — Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Adam Boqvist
Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (upper body)
Status report
Ekblad is traveling on the Panthers’ four-game road trip and is “not far off” from returning, according to coach Paul Maurice; the defenseman, who has missed five games, remained on the ice following Florida’s morning skate Tuesday.
Latest for THW:
- Panthers’ Struggles Are Becoming a Problem
- Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Panthers – 1/18/25
- Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Senators – 1/16/25
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Trevor Zegras — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri
Nikita Nesterenko — Jansen Harkins — Brett Leason
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov — Jacob Trouba
Brian Dumoulin — Olen Zellweger
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Drew Helleson, Ross Johnston
Injured: Brock McGinn (ACL surgery), Isac Lundestrom (lower body)
Status report
The Ducks held an optional morning skate Tuesday. … Zegras will return after missing 22 games with a torn meniscus in his right knee. … McGinn is out for the rest of the season; the forward had surgery last week to repair a torn ACL. … Lundestrom, a forward, is day to day after making knee-on-knee contact with Reinhart in a 3-0 loss at the Panthers on Saturday. … Leason will re-enter the lineup in place of Johnston after being a healthy scratch the past two games. … Anaheim returned forward Sam Colangelo to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Monday.
Latest for THW:
- Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Panthers – 1/18/25
- Previewing Ducks’ Home and Home With Cup Champion Panthers
- 3 Takeaways From Ducks’ Hard-Fought Shootout Loss to Lightning