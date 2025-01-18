Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Panthers – 1/18/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Florida Panthers tonight at Amerant Bank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (18-21-6) at PANTHERS (26-17-3)

6 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri

Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Sam Colangelo

Jansen Harkins — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason

Pavel Mintyukov — Jacob Trouba

Brian Dumoulin — Drew Helleson

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Olen Zellweger, Nikita Nesterenko, Ross Johnston

Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)

Status report

The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Saturday.

Panthers projected lineup

Matthew Tkachuk — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen — Sam Bennett — Mackie Samoskevich

Carter Verhaeghe — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist

Evan Rodrigues — Tomas Nosek — A.J. Greer

Gustav Forsling — Dmitry Kulikov

Niko Mikkola — Nate Schmidt

Tobias Bjornfot — Uvis Balinskis

Spencer Knight

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Adam Boqvist

Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (upper body)

Status report

Ekblad will miss his fifth straight game and sixth in seven games, but could return at the Ducks on Tuesday, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said; the defenseman has been skating on his own before team practices. … Knight will start after replacing Bobrovsky in the second period of a 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

