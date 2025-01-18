Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Panthers – 1/18/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Florida Panthers tonight at Amerant Bank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (18-21-6) at PANTHERS (26-17-3)
6 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri
Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Sam Colangelo
Jansen Harkins — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason
Pavel Mintyukov — Jacob Trouba
Brian Dumoulin — Drew Helleson
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Olen Zellweger, Nikita Nesterenko, Ross Johnston
Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)
Status report
The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Saturday.
Panthers projected lineup
Matthew Tkachuk — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen — Sam Bennett — Mackie Samoskevich
Carter Verhaeghe — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist
Evan Rodrigues — Tomas Nosek — A.J. Greer
Gustav Forsling — Dmitry Kulikov
Niko Mikkola — Nate Schmidt
Tobias Bjornfot — Uvis Balinskis
Spencer Knight
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Adam Boqvist
Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (upper body)
Status report
Ekblad will miss his fifth straight game and sixth in seven games, but could return at the Ducks on Tuesday, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said; the defenseman has been skating on his own before team practices. … Knight will start after replacing Bobrovsky in the second period of a 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.
