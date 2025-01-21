Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Capitals – 1/21/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Washington Capitals tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (31-10-5) at OILERS (29-14-3)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Connor McMichael

Aliaksei Protas — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Taylor Raddysh — Lars Eller — Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Andrew Mangiapane

Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Trevor Van Riemsdyk

Martin Fehervary — Matt Roy

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Dylan McIlrath, Jakub Vrana

Injured: None

Status report

Each team held an optional skate Tuesday. … The Capitals will use the same lineup from their previous game, a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

Oilers projected lineup

Jeff Skinner — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson

Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Kasperi Kapanen — Noah Philp — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: None

Injured: John Klingberg (hip)

Suspended: Connor McDavid

Status report

McDavid, a forward, will serve the first of a three-game suspension for cross-checking Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland in a 3-2 loss on Saturday. … Nugent-Hopkins moves from his usual spot on the top line’s left wing to fill in. .. Skinner returns to the lineup after being scratched on Saturday.

