Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Capitals – 1/21/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Washington Capitals tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (31-10-5) at OILERS (29-14-3)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Connor McMichael
Aliaksei Protas — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Taylor Raddysh — Lars Eller — Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Andrew Mangiapane
Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Trevor Van Riemsdyk
Martin Fehervary — Matt Roy
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Dylan McIlrath, Jakub Vrana
Injured: None
Status report
Each team held an optional skate Tuesday. … The Capitals will use the same lineup from their previous game, a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.
Oilers projected lineup
Jeff Skinner — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson
Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Kasperi Kapanen — Noah Philp — Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: None
Injured: John Klingberg (hip)
Suspended: Connor McDavid
Status report
McDavid, a forward, will serve the first of a three-game suspension for cross-checking Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland in a 3-2 loss on Saturday. … Nugent-Hopkins moves from his usual spot on the top line’s left wing to fill in. .. Skinner returns to the lineup after being scratched on Saturday.
