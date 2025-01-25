Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Ducks – 1/25/25

The Nashville Predators take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (18-22-7) at DUCKS (19-23-6)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KTTV, Victory+
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault
Gustav Nyquist — Ryan O’Reilly — Vinnie Hinostroza
Tommy Novak — Fedor Svechkov — Zachary L’Heureux
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons
Roman Josi — Justin Barron
Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg
Adam Wilsby — Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Spencer Stastney, Kieffer Bellows
Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Luke Evangelista (lower body), Mark Jankowski (upper body)
Status report
The Predators will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-5 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Trevor Zegras — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri
Jansen Harkins — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov — Jacob Trouba
Brian Dumoulin — Drew Helleson
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Ross Johnston, Olen Zellweger
Injured: None
Status report
The Ducks will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. … Anaheim returned forward Nikita Nesterenko to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Friday.
