Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Ducks – 1/25/25

The Nashville Predators take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (18-22-7) at DUCKS (19-23-6)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KTTV, Victory+

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault

Gustav Nyquist — Ryan O’Reilly — Vinnie Hinostroza

Tommy Novak — Fedor Svechkov — Zachary L’Heureux

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons

Roman Josi — Justin Barron

Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg

Adam Wilsby — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Spencer Stastney, Kieffer Bellows

Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Luke Evangelista (lower body), Mark Jankowski (upper body)

Status report

The Predators will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-5 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry

Trevor Zegras — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri

Jansen Harkins — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov — Jacob Trouba

Brian Dumoulin — Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Ross Johnston, Olen Zellweger

Injured: None

Status report

The Predators will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-5 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. … The Ducks will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. … Anaheim returned forward Nikita Nesterenko to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Friday.

