Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Ducks – 1/23/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (20-21-8) at DUCKS (18-23-6)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN-PIT, KCOP-13

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Cody Glass

Anthony Beauvillier — Kevin Hayes — Philip Tomasino

Drew O’Connor — Noel Acciari — Blake Lizotte

Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson

Owen Pickering — P.O Joseph

Alex Nedeljkovic

Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Ryan Graves, Matt Nieto

Injured: None

Status report

Rakell will return to the lineup after missing a 5-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Monday for personal reasons. He will replace Nieto.

More from THW:

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri

Trevor Zegras — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn

Isac Lundestrom — Jansen Harkins — Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov — Jacob Trouba

Brian Dumoulin — Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Ross Johnston, Nikita Nesterenko, Olen Zellweger

Injured: None

Status report

The Ducks held an optional morning skate. … Lundestrom will return after missing a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday with a lower-body injury sustained in a 3-0 loss to Florida on Saturday. He will replace Nesterenko in the lineup.

More from THW: