Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Ducks – 1/23/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (20-21-8) at DUCKS (18-23-6)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN-PIT, KCOP-13
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Cody Glass
Anthony Beauvillier — Kevin Hayes — Philip Tomasino
Drew O’Connor — Noel Acciari — Blake Lizotte
Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson
Owen Pickering — P.O Joseph
Alex Nedeljkovic
Joel Blomqvist
Scratched: Ryan Shea, Ryan Graves, Matt Nieto
Injured: None
Status report
Rakell will return to the lineup after missing a 5-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Monday for personal reasons. He will replace Nieto.
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri
Trevor Zegras — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn
Isac Lundestrom — Jansen Harkins — Brett Leason
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov — Jacob Trouba
Brian Dumoulin — Drew Helleson
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Ross Johnston, Nikita Nesterenko, Olen Zellweger
Injured: None
Status report
The Ducks held an optional morning skate. … Lundestrom will return after missing a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday with a lower-body injury sustained in a 3-0 loss to Florida on Saturday. He will replace Nesterenko in the lineup.
