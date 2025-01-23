NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Oilers, Devils, Penguins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Elliotte Friedman offered some updates, including news on Simon Nemec and the New Jersey Devils. He’s also predicting some fallout from the Connor McDavid suspension among NHL officials and wondered if the Oilers will get some favorable calls. Meanwhile, what are the Chicago Blackhawks planning ahead of the trade deadline, and are the Pittsburgh Penguins denying that the team has any plans for a “fire sale?”

Simon Nemec Drama Quieting Down

When it seemed like the two sides might be headed for a divorce, cooler heads might have prevailed between the New Jersey Devils and Simon Nemec. The organization likely realizes that a young prospect who is frustrated with the way things have gone might vent from time to time. Nemec’s reaction to not being in the NHL with an international news outlet was likely little more than a player getting a bit carried away.

Related: Canadiens Should Be Cautious Buyers Ahead of the Trade Deadline

Friedman writes:

“A few days after frustrated comments to a Slovakian newspaper, things have cooled down around Simon Nemec. The Devils communicated to anyone who asked they have zero interest in the dealing the 2022 second-overall selection. If anything, the Olympic qualifier injury last August hurt his chances of making New Jersey. Things will reset next fall. Let’s see what unfolds then.

The Devils might still trade the player if they take a big swing at the trade deadline, but they certainly aren’t shopping Nemec just because he’s slightly unhappy.

Will There Be Fallout from the McDavid Suspension?

Friedman mentioned that watching the officials after Connor McDavid returns from his suspension could expose an interesting trend. He cited a previous situation where “Calgary’s penalty count went from 30th to fourth after Dennis Wideman high-sticked a linesman in 2016.” The officials were hard on the Flames. Could the opposite happen with the Oilers?

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers skates with the puck against Carson Soucy of the Vancouver Canucks during the first period in Game One of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

Friedman said he’s been told by another NHL executive that the Oilers and their opponents will be on high alert. Seeing as the consensus was the officials let that Canucks and Oilers game get out of hand, had penalties been called across the board, that scuffle at the end of the game doesn’t happen, and McDavid and Tyler Myers aren’t suspended.

The officials are likely feeling the heat and, as such, might call the game a lot more tightly. The Oilers could get more power plays as a result.

Blackhawks Plans Heading into the Deadline

Scott Powers of The Athletic looked at some of the major storylines in Chicago as the deadline approaches for the Blackhawks. He said he doesn’t think the team will trade players with term but notes Taylor Hall and Ryan Donato are the most likely moves. He also said that Lukas Reichel‘s future is uncertain.

Powers writes:

Lukas Reichel’s future will be interesting to watch. The Blackhawks may not be sold on him as a long-term piece, but they’re also not in a rush to get rid of him. There are still signs he could turn it around. As always, it’s about the consistency with him. He is also still young at 22 years old. Plus, at his cap hit of $1.2 million, the Blackhawks can afford to wait to see where his development goes. That’s not to say Reichel is untouchable, but he’s not someone the Blackhawks are just looking to give a change of scenery. source – ‘What I’m hearing about the Blackhawks as the trade deadline approaches’ – Scott Powers – The Athletic – 01/23/2025

Penguins Deny Rumors of a “Fire Sale”

Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas was asked on Josh Getzoff‘s ‘GM Show’ on the Penguins Radio Network about the potential for “serious movement” or a “fire sale” ahead of the trade deadline. With reports that everyone on the roster was tradeable, with the exception of a few pieces like Sidney Crosby or Evgeny Malkin, big names could go.

Dubas laughed off notions of a “fire sale.”

Dubas explained he’s not straying from his original plan to get younger and help the key guys win. He noted:

“We’re trying to bring in younger NHL players, we’re trying to bring in prospects, and we’re trying to bring in draft picks, with the goal being to quickly develop those assets into people that can help the core group of the team here win one more time and then set the team up for the long-range future.”

He also said it is not accurate that the team is willing to retain salary on players with long-term deals.