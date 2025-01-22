Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Kings – 1/22/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (28-17-3) at KINGS (25-14-5)

10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Matthew Tkachuk — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen — Sam Bennett — Mackie Samoskevich

Carter Verhaeghe — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist

Evan Rodrigues — Tomas Nosek — A.J. Greer

Gustav Forsling — Dmitry Kulikov

Niko Mikkola — Nate Schmidt

Tobias Bjornfot — Uvis Balinskis

Spencer Knight

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Adam Boqvist

Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (upper body)

Status report

The Panthers did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 5-2 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Trevor Moore

Akil Thomas — Phillip Danault — Kevin Fiala

Tanner Jeannot — Samuel Helenius — Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs

Injured: Alex Laferriere (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle)

Status report

Thomas could enter the lineup for the first time since Dec. 28; if he does play, it likely would be the first time the Kings dress 12 forwards and six defensemen since Nov. 30; they have played with 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the past 19 games. … Doughty, a defenseman, remains out but will travel with Los Angeles for its upcoming five-game road trip, which begins at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

