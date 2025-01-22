Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Kings – 1/22/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (28-17-3) at KINGS (25-14-5)
10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS
Panthers projected lineup
Matthew Tkachuk — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen — Sam Bennett — Mackie Samoskevich
Carter Verhaeghe — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist
Evan Rodrigues — Tomas Nosek — A.J. Greer
Gustav Forsling — Dmitry Kulikov
Niko Mikkola — Nate Schmidt
Tobias Bjornfot — Uvis Balinskis
Spencer Knight
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Adam Boqvist
Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (upper body)
Status report
The Panthers did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 5-2 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.
Latest for THW:
- Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Ducks – 1/21/25
- Panthers’ Struggles Are Becoming a Problem
- Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Panthers – 1/18/25
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Trevor Moore
Akil Thomas — Phillip Danault — Kevin Fiala
Tanner Jeannot — Samuel Helenius — Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs
Injured: Alex Laferriere (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle)
Status report
Thomas could enter the lineup for the first time since Dec. 28; if he does play, it likely would be the first time the Kings dress 12 forwards and six defensemen since Nov. 30; they have played with 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the past 19 games. … Doughty, a defenseman, remains out but will travel with Los Angeles for its upcoming five-game road trip, which begins at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.
Latest for THW:
- Kings Takeaways: Nothing Went Right in Embarrassing 5-1 Loss to Penguins
- Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Kings – 1/20/25
- Revisiting the Maple Leafs’ Jake Muzzin Trade