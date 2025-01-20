Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Kings – 1/20/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (19-21-8) at KINGS (25-13-5)
10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SN-PIT
Penguins projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Cody Glass
Drew O’Connor — Kevin Hayes — Philip Tomasino
Matt Nieto — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari
Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson
Owen Pickering — P.O Joseph
Alex Nedeljkovic
Joel Blomqvist
Scratched: Ryan Shea, Ryan Graves, Rickard Rakell
Injured: None
Status report
Rakell, a forward, did not participate in a morning skate Monday. He sustained an apparent hand injury in practice Thursday, but played against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday and the Washington Capitals on Saturday. … Joseph will return after missing the 4-1 loss at the Capitals on Saturday because of illness.
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Trevor Lewis — Samuel Helenius
Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence
Kyle Burroughs
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas
Injured: Alex Laferriere (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle)
Status report
Laferriere will miss his third straight game. Kings coach Jim Hiller said it’s doubtful the forward will play against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. … Doughty practiced with the Kings on Monday for the first time since breaking his left ankle during a preseason game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sept. 25. The defenseman wore a no-contact jersey, and there is no update on when he will make his season debut.
