Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Kings – 1/20/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (19-21-8) at KINGS (25-13-5)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Cody Glass

Drew O’Connor — Kevin Hayes — Philip Tomasino

Matt Nieto — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson

Owen Pickering — P.O Joseph

Alex Nedeljkovic

Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Ryan Graves, Rickard Rakell

Injured: None

Status report

Rakell, a forward, did not participate in a morning skate Monday. He sustained an apparent hand injury in practice Thursday, but played against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday and the Washington Capitals on Saturday. … Joseph will return after missing the 4-1 loss at the Capitals on Saturday because of illness.

Latest for THW:

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot

Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Trevor Lewis — Samuel Helenius

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence

Kyle Burroughs

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas

Injured: Alex Laferriere (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle)

Status report

Laferriere will miss his third straight game. Kings coach Jim Hiller said it’s doubtful the forward will play against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. … Doughty practiced with the Kings on Monday for the first time since breaking his left ankle during a preseason game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sept. 25. The defenseman wore a no-contact jersey, and there is no update on when he will make his season debut.

Latest for THW: