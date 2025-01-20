Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Utah HC – 1/20/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Utah Hockey Club at the Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (31-13-3) at UTAH (19-19-7)
9:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, TSN3, TVAS
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
David Gustafsson — Rasmus Kupari — Morgan Barron
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola, Dominic Toninato, Haydn Fleury
Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body)
Status report
Namestnikov returns to the lineup after missing four games because of a lower-body injury. … Fleury is “good to go,” Jets coach Scott Arniel said, but the defenseman will not play Monday. … Appleton practiced Monday and the defenseman will “probably be a game-time decision on Wednesday [against the Colorado Avalanche],” Arniel said.
Latest for THW:
- Wolf Outstanding as Flames Beat the Jets 3-1
- Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Jets – 1/18/25
- Jets Soar Past Kraken in Final Moments, Take the 2-1 Win
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Nick Schmaltz
Mattias Maccelli — Barrett Hayton — Josh Doan
Jack McBain — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse
Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot
John Marino — Olli Maatta
Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki — Nick DeSimone
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Michael Carcone
Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (upper body), Dylan Guenther (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Status report
Sergachev, a defenseman, will miss a second straight game because of an upper-body injury. …. Bortuzzo is back skating with Utah but coach Andre Tourigny said the defenseman is not ready to play. Bortuzzo will miss his eighth straight game.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From Utah’s 4-2 Win Over Blues
- Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Utah HC – 1/18/25
- 3 Takeaways From Utah’s 5-3 Loss to Rangers