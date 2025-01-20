Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Utah HC – 1/20/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Utah Hockey Club at the Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (31-13-3) at UTAH (19-19-7)

9:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, TSN3, TVAS

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti

David Gustafsson — Rasmus Kupari — Morgan Barron

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Dominic Toninato, Haydn Fleury

Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body)

Status report

Namestnikov returns to the lineup after missing four games because of a lower-body injury. … Fleury is “good to go,” Jets coach Scott Arniel said, but the defenseman will not play Monday. … Appleton practiced Monday and the defenseman will “probably be a game-time decision on Wednesday [against the Colorado Avalanche],” Arniel said.

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Nick Schmaltz

Mattias Maccelli — Barrett Hayton — Josh Doan

Jack McBain — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse

Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot

John Marino — Olli Maatta

Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki — Nick DeSimone

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Michael Carcone

Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (upper body), Dylan Guenther (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Status report

Sergachev, a defenseman, will miss a second straight game because of an upper-body injury. …. Bortuzzo is back skating with Utah but coach Andre Tourigny said the defenseman is not ready to play. Bortuzzo will miss his eighth straight game.

