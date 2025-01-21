Connor McDavid Receives 3 Game Suspensions for Cross-Check

The NHL Department of Player Safety has announced that Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid was suspended three games for a cross-check during Saturday’s (Jan 18) contest against the Vancouver Canucks.

Edmonton’s Connor McDavid has been suspended for three games for cross-checking Vancouver’s Conor Garland. https://t.co/hxR9X8Z2Ml — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 20, 2025

McDavid will be ineligible to play in games Tuesday against Washington, Thursday in a rematch with the Canucks, and Saturday when the Oilers host Buffalo. He can return the following Monday against Seattle.

Late in the Oilers game Saturday night, McDavid and Vancouver’s Conor Garland got tangled up for several seconds. After getting to his feet, McDavid smacked Garland in the side of the head with the shaft of his stick and was thrown out with a match penalty for intent to injure.

The second suspension of McDavid’s career will cost him $195,312 in salary. His prior history also includes a $5,000 fine for elbowing in 2021.