Tyler Myers Suspended 3 Games for Cross-Check

The NHL Department of Player Safety has announced that Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers was suspended three games for cross-checking the Edmonton Oilers’ Evan Bouchard in the face during the post-whistle scrum that resulted from Connor McDavid’s interaction with Conor Garland.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and based on his average annual salary, Myers will forfeit $46,875.00. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Myers will miss a rematch against the Oilers on Thursday, as well as contests Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres and Saturday against the Washington Capitals.

Myers said earlier Monday he did not intend to hit Bouchard in the face.

“I know how it looks. I never intended to hit him in the face. I’ve never cross-checked anyone in the face in my whole career,” Myers said.

“Things were getting heated there at the end. I’m not ignorant to the fact of how it looks in real time, but if you slow it down I did start lower and as he started to bring his hands up it kinda redirected my stick a little higher.”