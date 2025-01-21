Marc-Andre Fleury’s Strong Performance Leads Wild to 4-1 Victory Over Avalanche

On Presidents’ Day afternoon, the Minnesota Wild travelled to Denver, Colorado, to take on the Colorado Avalanche. These two teams met two weeks ago, and the Avalanche won 6-1. This was different as the Wild came out stronger, winning 4-1.

Game Recap

The game started as quietly as an afternoon game could, as both teams only combined for four shots on goal ten minutes into the first period. The game’s first whistle wasn’t blown until 13 minutes in. The action did start when Jake Middleton sent a wrist shot from the blue line and beat MacKenzie Blackwood as the shot bounced under his left pad, taking the 1-0 lead.

The Wild continued the momentum when Keaton Middleton took an interference penalty, but the Avalanche defended the power play well, not allowing a single shot on goal. The Wild got another chance on the power play as Ross Colton took an interference penalty, but the Avalanche defended it well again. David Jiricek almost doubled the lead after Josh Manson turned the puck over, but Blackwood stretched out his right leg to keep the game 1-0 heading into the second period.

Eriksson Ek took a tripping penalty a few seconds into the second period, but the Wild held the Avalanche to no shots on goal during that power play. Artturi Lehkonen, after coming out of the penalty box, took a tripping penalty. The Wild generated a bunch of scoring chances, cycling the puck well, but Blackwood stood tall, again robbing their best chance on the power play as he flashed the glove on Eriksson Ek.

Eriksson Ek took an interference penalty shortly after, but the Avalanche didn’t get anything going, as Marc-Andre Fleury was on top of everything the Avalanche sent at him. Casey Mittelstadt took a high sticking penalty at the four-minute mark, but nothing came out of that power play. It would be Nathan MacKinnon shortly after the power play that deked around two Wild defenders and made a nice give-and-go play with Samuel Girard to tie the game up. Right before the period ended, Mittelstadt and Jakub Lauko collided unintentionally, Lauko getting worse of it as Mittelstadt’s elbow hit him in the head. He left down the tunnel as the play stopped.

Nathan MaaaaaaacKinnon with a beauty of a goal! 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/qa2d5Or3a0 — NHL (@NHL) January 20, 2025

Yakov Trenin, three minutes into the third period, ripped a shot past Blackwood to make it 2-1; great setup by Jiricek as he danced around multiple defenders to help give Trenin enough space to make the shot. The Wild doubled their lead quickly as Brock Faber walked up the middle of the ice and shot it top right corner and in, making it 3-1. The Avalanche tried to get one back on the power play after Eriksson Ek took his third penalty of the afternoon but didn’t convert a single shot on goal and rung one off the post. Colorado pulled Blackwood with over three minutes to go, but Fleury stood firm as the Wild tried to convert an empty net goal but couldn’t succeed as the buzzer rang, winning 3-1.

The Avalanche will remain at home on Wednesday, Jan. 22, when they face the Winnipeg Jets, the leader of the Central Division. The Wild will head home as they prepare to face the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday, Jan. 23.