Oilers’ Klingberg Confident He Can Find Elite Level Again

The Edmonton Oilers recently decided to sign defender John Klingberg to a one-year contract taking him through the end of the 2024-25 season. They have been looking to bolster their defensive depth in hopes of making a deep playoff run, and have essentially given Klingberg a chance to redeem himself after his tough showing with the Toronto Maple Leafs when he last played. On Monday (Jan. 20), Klingberg had his first practice with the Oilers and met with the media after as everyone got to meet the newest member of the team. He spoke about his defensive play and opened up about his confidence to be able to find an elite level of play again.

Klingberg was very upfront about his last few seasons. Said he struggled defending and wants to show he can play like he did prior. Said his hip issues limited his mobility and he said it was mainly without the puck. Because he couldn’t react as quickly as he was used to so then… — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) January 20, 2025

Being able to admit he wasn’t defending well is a good start, considering that was the main issue for many fans who have questioned the signing since it was announced by the team. He was once considered an elite-level two-way defender when he spent time with the Dallas Stars several seasons ago, and if he can find a way to get back to that level again, he could be a massive help to the Oilers who are looking to win their first Stanley Cup since 1990.

Klingberg adds that his mobility and motion are better now than ever, and he is confident that he can fit well with the Oilers’ style of play. He knows he struggled defensively, and mentioned that he couldn’t react as quickly as he used to so he would back off and give up too much space which led to forwards having more room to attack him on a zone entry. It sounds like Klingberg is coming into this new opportunity with a chip on his shoulder as he tries to prove he is more than a defensive liability.

Klingberg’s Analytics Don’t Paint a Pretty Picture

Klingberg is likely to jump into a depth role with the Oilers right away, with opportunities given in their top-four rotation. He will likely be partnered alongside Darnell Nurse on the second pairing, and the team will see what the pair can do and adapt from there. Unfortunately, Klingberg’s analytics don’t paint a pretty picture and it has fans concerned about how much he might be able to accomplish with his new team, especially if he is expected to be the difference-maker that takes on a larger role when the postseason comes around.

John Klingberg, signed by EDM, is a puck-moving offensive D. One of the most skilled passing blueliners in the game, adept at transitioning the puck up ice and setting up teammates in the offensive zone. Also maybe the worst defensive defenceman in the NHL the past five years. pic.twitter.com/qsOOQbIn3X — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 17, 2025

The Oilers have time to make another addition if Klingberg doesn’t work out, as the 2025 Trade Deadline isn’t until March 7th, 2025. There will be plenty of options available if they need to make some more changes, but bringing in Klingberg without having to give up any assets is a move that could look smart if he works out and gets back to his old form.

The team hasn’t given any indication as to when Klingberg will make his debut with the Oilers, but head coach Kris Knoblauch did state it will be at least another week before he enters their lineup and plays a game.

