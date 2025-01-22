Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Avalanche – 1/22/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (31-14-3) at AVALANCHE (28-19-1)
9:30 p.m. ET; KTVD, ALT, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Alex Iafallo
Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter — Rasmus Kupari — Cole Perfetti
Morgan Barron — David Gustafsson — Mason Appleton
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Logan Stanley
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dominic Toninato, Ville Heinola, Colin Miller
Injured: Adam Lowry (upper body)
Status report
Lowry, a forward, is week to week; he left after the first period of a 5-2 loss at the Utah Hockey Club on Monday. … Appleton will return after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury.
Avalanche projected lineup
Ross Colton — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Artturi Lehkonen — Casey Mittelstadt — Jonathan Drouin
Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor
Ivan Ivan — Juuso Parsinen — Jere Innala
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Keaton Middleton — Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Calvin de Haan
Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Status report
Nichushkin, a forward, is week to week following a setback in his recovery. … Malinski will return after being a healthy scratch the past three games.
