Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Avalanche – 1/22/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (31-14-3) at AVALANCHE (28-19-1)

9:30 p.m. ET; KTVD, ALT, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Alex Iafallo

Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter — Rasmus Kupari — Cole Perfetti

Morgan Barron — David Gustafsson — Mason Appleton

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury — Logan Stanley

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dominic Toninato, Ville Heinola, Colin Miller

Injured: Adam Lowry (upper body)

Status report

Lowry, a forward, is week to week; he left after the first period of a 5-2 loss at the Utah Hockey Club on Monday. … Appleton will return after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury.

Latest for THW:

Avalanche projected lineup

Ross Colton — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen — Casey Mittelstadt — Jonathan Drouin

Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor

Ivan Ivan — Juuso Parsinen — Jere Innala

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Keaton Middleton — Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Calvin de Haan

Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

Nichushkin, a forward, is week to week following a setback in his recovery. … Malinski will return after being a healthy scratch the past three games.

Latest for THW: