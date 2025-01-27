Projected Lineups for Kings vs Red Wings – 1/27/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Detroit Red Wings tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (26-14-6) at RED WINGS (23-21-5)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNDETX, NHLN
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere
Tanner Jeannot — Samuel Helenius — Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Jordan Spence
Jacob Moverare — Brandt Clarke
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas
Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle)
Status report
Doughty is with the Kings on their road trip and is expected to play once he gets full clearance from the medical staff.
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Vladimir Tarasenko — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat
Joe Veleno — Tyler Motte — Jonatan Berggren
Michael Rasmussen – Christian Fischer – Elmer Soderblom
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: None
Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Patrick Kane (upper body), J.T. Compher (undisclosed)
Status report
Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said Tarasenko is questionable with an illness; they’ll have a player on standby in case he isn’t able to play. … Compher, a forward, is day to day after a hit from defenseman Emil Lilleberg during a 2-0 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.
