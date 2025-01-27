Projected Lineups for Kings vs Red Wings – 1/27/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Detroit Red Wings tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNDETX, NHLN

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere

Tanner Jeannot — Samuel Helenius — Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson — Jordan Spence

Jacob Moverare — Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas

Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle)

Status report

Doughty is with the Kings on their road trip and is expected to play once he gets full clearance from the medical staff.

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Vladimir Tarasenko — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat

Joe Veleno — Tyler Motte — Jonatan Berggren

Michael Rasmussen – Christian Fischer – Elmer Soderblom

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson — Albert Johansson

Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: None

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Patrick Kane (upper body), J.T. Compher (undisclosed)

Status report

Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said Tarasenko is questionable with an illness; they’ll have a player on standby in case he isn’t able to play. … Compher, a forward, is day to day after a hit from defenseman Emil Lilleberg during a 2-0 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

