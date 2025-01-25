Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Red Wings – 1/25/25

by

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Detroit Red Wings tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (26-18-3) at RED WINGS (22-21-5)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, FDSNSUN

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Michael Eyssimont
Zemgus Girgensons — Nick Paul — Conor Geekie
Mitchell Chaffee — Luke Glendening — Cam Atkinson

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh — Maxwell Crozier
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Jonas Johansson
Andrei Vasilevskiy

Status report

The Lightning did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 4-3 overtime win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

Latest for THW:

Scratched: None

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body), Erik Cernak (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Vladimir Tarasenko — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat
Joe Veleno — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren
Michael Rasmussen – Christian Fischer – Elmer Soderblom

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl

Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon

Scratched: Tyler Motte

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Patrick Kane (upper body)

Status report

The Red Wings held a lightly-attended optional morning skate Saturday; they will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, which means Kane, a forward, will miss his second straight game.

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner