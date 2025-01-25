Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Red Wings – 1/25/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Detroit Red Wings tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
LIGHTNING (26-18-3) at RED WINGS (22-21-5)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, FDSNSUN
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Michael Eyssimont
Zemgus Girgensons — Nick Paul — Conor Geekie
Mitchell Chaffee — Luke Glendening — Cam Atkinson
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh — Maxwell Crozier
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Jonas Johansson
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Status report
The Lightning did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 4-3 overtime win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.
Latest for THW:
- Lightning Capitalize on Late Penalties to Defeat Blackhawks
- Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Blackhawks – 1/24/25
- Lightning’s Nick Perbix: Defensive Liability or Poor Deployment?
Scratched: None
Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body), Erik Cernak (lower body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Vladimir Tarasenko — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat
Joe Veleno — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren
Michael Rasmussen – Christian Fischer – Elmer Soderblom
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Tyler Motte
Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Patrick Kane (upper body)
Status report
The Red Wings held a lightly-attended optional morning skate Saturday; they will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, which means Kane, a forward, will miss his second straight game.
- Red Wings Push Past Canadiens For 4-2 Victory
- Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Red Wings – 1/23/25
- Red Wings: 3 Early Targets for 2025 Trade Deadline