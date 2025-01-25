Lightning Capitalize on Late Penalties to Defeat Blackhawks

Nikita Kucherov scored in overtime as the Tampa Bay Lightning took advantage of late penalties to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3. Jake Guentzel had a goal and an assist, and Victor Hedman assisted twice to lead the Lightning to the come-from-behind victory.

Kucherov, who also assisted on the game-tying goal, ripped a shot from the right circle as the Lightning went into overtime on the man advantage when Teuvo Teravainen was whistled for tripping with just four seconds remaining in the third period.

KLUTCHEROV WINS IT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Y8uuzqkXsG — Lightning on FanDuel Sports Network (@FDSN_Lightning) January 25, 2025

The Lightning opened the scoring on a Mitch Chaffee power-play goal. Kucherov picked up one of the assists and now has an 11-game point streak.

The Blackhawks struck back six minutes later when Colton Dach picked up his first NHL goal. They recalled Dach from their American Hockey League affiliate in Rockford, where he was posting a career-high 12 goals along with 13 assists for 25 points.

Late in the first period, Frank Nazar scored his second goal of the year to give the Blackhawks a one-goal lead. Louis Crevier scored as a Blackhawks power play had just expired to give them a 3-1 lead.

The Lightning cut the lead to one late in the second period when Hedman backhanded a shot that Nick Paul redirected past Blackhawk goaltender Arvid Soderblom.

Blackhawk Alec Martinez took a tripping penalty with just over two minutes left in the game, and Guentzel took advantage to even the game with 42 seconds left in the third period.

Nazar and Crevier also picked up assists to become the first two Blackhawks rookies with a multi-point game this season. The Lightning’s Cam Atkinson played in his 800th NHL game tonight.