Robertson Scores 2 in Thrilling 4-3 Win Over Golden Knights

The Dallas Stars (30-17-1) needed the 60 minutes to beat the Vegas Golden Knights (30-15-4) 4-3 on Friday night, in what could be a potential Western Conference Final. Jason Robertson scored two goals and was one of four Stars to have two points. The Stars went 1-for-2 on the power play, and Jake Oettinger made 18 stops in the win.

Jack Eichel scored two goals and Mark Stone had three assists for Vegas. The Golden Knights were 2-for-3 with the man advantage, and Adin Hill made 23 saves in the loss.

Game Recap

This game was back and forth all night long, and it started early in the first period. Eichel opened the scoring at 4:04 of the opening frame on the power play, one-timing a shot from the left circle. That PP goal made it eight straight games with a power play goal for Vegas. The Stars answered back with a PP goal of their own at 6:19, as Roope Hintz tipped an Evgenii Dadonov saucer pass past Hill.

Robertson scored his first of the night, and his 16th of the season, at 7:31 of the second, after a Matt Duchene rebound landed right in front of Robertson. Shea Theodore scored Vegas’ second power play goal of the night 86 seconds later, shooting into basically an open net on a cross-ice pass from Tomas Hertl.

Jamie Benn, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Stars captain Jamie Benn put his team ahead 3-2 at 16:18 tipping a shot from the blue line past Hill for his 13th goal of the season. Robertson would score his second of the night and the eventual game-winner at 17:54, beating Hill short-side-high, near the top of the crease. Dallas dominated the second period in shots as well as on the scoreboard, outshooting Vegas 15-5 in the period.

Eichel would score his second of the night at 10:35 of the third period, bringing his team to within one. Brayden McNabb rang a shot off the post, and Eichel shot it home from the top of the crease. The Golden Knights were buzzing for the final minutes of the game, and Oettinger had to make several high-caliber saves as the clock ticked down to zeros, but the Stars hung on for the 4-3 win.

Up Next

The Stars are back in action on Saturday night as they are on the road to take on the St. Louis Blues. The Golden Knights will play Sunday night when they host the Florida Panthers.