Winnipeg Jets’ Nikolaj Ehlers Records 500th-Career Point

Winnipeg Jets’ forward Nikolaj Ehlers has reached the 500-point plateau on his career.

He became the first Danish-born player to accomplish the feat when he assisted Cole Perfetti’s empty-net goal in the Jets’ 5-2 victory over the Utah Hockey Club Friday night at Canada Life Centre. It was an unselfish pass as although Ehlers could have scored easily, he dished it to his teammate so Perfetti could complete his first-career NHL hat trick.

The assist was Ehlers’ third point of the night as he also scored a cheeky breakaway goal to make the score 4-2 in the third period and also had a beautiful assist on Perfetti’s game-opening power-play marker.

Funnily enough, Ehlers was a game-time decision due to illness, leading to jokes that it was his “flu game” a la 1997 Michael Jordan.

Ehlers, who was drafted ninth-overall by the Jets in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, has spent his entire 10-year career in Winnipeg and has 216 goals and 284 assists in 646 games. He has 15 goals and 28 assists for 43 points in 41 games this season.

The Jets are back in action Sunday when they welcome the Calgary Flames to Winnipeg to wrap a two-game homestand.