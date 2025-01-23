Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Red Wings – 1/23/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Detroit Red Wings tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANADIENS (24-19-4) at RED WINGS (21-21-5)

7 pm ET; FDSNDET, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Joel Armia — Jake Evans — Michael Pezzetta

Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle — Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj — David Savard

Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Jayden Struble

Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body)

Status report

Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said Kane is “day to day” because of an injury he has dealt with the past two games. Tarasenko will replace him on the second line, with Veleno playing on the third line after being scratched for a 2-1 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Vladimir Tarasenko — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat
Joe Veleno — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren
Michael Rasmussen — Christian Fischer — Elmer Soderblom

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl

Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon

Scratched: Tyler Motte

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Patrick Kane (upper body)

Status report:

The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate.

