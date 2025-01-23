Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Red Wings – 1/23/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Detroit Red Wings tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 pm ET; FDSNDET, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Joel Armia — Jake Evans — Michael Pezzetta

Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle — Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj — David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Jayden Struble

Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body)

Status report

Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said Kane is “day to day” because of an injury he has dealt with the past two games. Tarasenko will replace him on the second line, with Veleno playing on the third line after being scratched for a 2-1 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

Latest for THW:

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Vladimir Tarasenko — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat

Joe Veleno — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren

Michael Rasmussen — Christian Fischer — Elmer Soderblom

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson — Albert Johansson

Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Tyler Motte

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Patrick Kane (upper body)

Status report:

The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate.

Latest for THW: