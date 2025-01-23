Projected Lineups for Senators vs Bruins – 1/23/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Boston Bruins tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (24-19-4) AT BRUINS (23-20-6)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Nick Cousins — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson
Brady Tkachuk — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux
Ridley Greig — Zack Ostapchuk — David Perron
Matthew Highmore — Adam Gaudette — Michael Amadio
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo
Leevi Merilainen
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango
Injured: Travis Hamonic (lower body), Linus Ullmark (back), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Josh Norris (upper body), Noah Gregor (lower body), Cole Reinhardt (upper body)
Status report
Perron is expected to return after missing 27 games because of an upper-body injury. He last played Nov. 23. … Norris was injured during a 5-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday and the forward is expected to miss the next few games
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Matthew Poitras — Charlie Coyle
Oliver Wahlstrom — Elias Lindholm — Vinni Lettieri
Max Jones — John Beecher — Justin Brazeau
Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke
Brandon Carlo — Jordan Oesterle
Parker Wotherspoon — Mason Lohrei
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Cole Koepke, Patrick Brown, Michael Callahan
Injured: Trent Frederic (illness), Hampus Lindholm (knee), Charlie McAvoy (wrist), Mark Kastelic (upper body)
Status report
The Bruins did not have a morning skate after their 5-1 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. … McAvoy is expected to miss his fifth consecutive game. The defenseman has been skating but there is no timetable for his return. … Frederic could play after the forward missed the past two games.
