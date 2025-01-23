Projected Lineups for Senators vs Bruins – 1/23/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Boston Bruins tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (24-19-4) AT BRUINS (23-20-6)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Nick Cousins — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson

Brady Tkachuk — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux

Ridley Greig — Zack Ostapchuk — David Perron

Matthew Highmore — Adam Gaudette — Michael Amadio

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo

Leevi Merilainen

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Travis Hamonic (lower body), Linus Ullmark (back), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Josh Norris (upper body), Noah Gregor (lower body), Cole Reinhardt (upper body)

Status report

Perron is expected to return after missing 27 games because of an upper-body injury. He last played Nov. 23. … Norris was injured during a 5-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday and the forward is expected to miss the next few games

Latest for THW:

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Matthew Poitras — Charlie Coyle

Oliver Wahlstrom — Elias Lindholm — Vinni Lettieri

Max Jones — John Beecher — Justin Brazeau

Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke

Brandon Carlo — Jordan Oesterle

Parker Wotherspoon — Mason Lohrei

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Cole Koepke, Patrick Brown, Michael Callahan

Injured: Trent Frederic (illness), Hampus Lindholm (knee), Charlie McAvoy (wrist), Mark Kastelic (upper body)

Status report

The Bruins did not have a morning skate after their 5-1 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. … McAvoy is expected to miss his fifth consecutive game. The defenseman has been skating but there is no timetable for his return. … Frederic could play after the forward missed the past two games.

Latest for THW: