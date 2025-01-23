Brian Pinho’s All-Star Selection a Reflection of Bridgeport’s Top-Line Chemistry

The Bridgeport Islanders are having a rough season, with the worst record in the Atlantic Division by 15 points and the only team in the American Hockey League (AHL) to have not cleared the 10-goal threshold. They are on pace to finish last in the division for the second season in a row. However, one bright spot has been Brian Pinho, one of the top scorers in the league, who is having a breakout season with the Islanders and will be their All-Star representative.

Related: Why the Bridgeport Islanders’ Offense Has Fallen Off Lately

This season was years in the making for Pinho, a journeyman forward who bounced around the AHL before joining the Islanders. He found a role in the top six and never gave it up. Now, he’s hitting his stride and anchoring the team’s best and arguably only scoring line this season.

Pinho’s Hitting His Stride in Bridgeport

Pinho has bounced around the AHL. He was selected by the Washington Capitals in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft and spent four seasons with the Hershey Bears as a good player who never stood out, with 40 goals and 30 assists. He joined the Utica Comets in 2022-23 and recorded 10 goals and 18 assists before joining the Islanders. Then he hit his stride. In his first season, he scored nine goals and 25 assists, and this season, he has 17 goals and 10 assists in 36 games.

Brian Pinho, Hershey Bears (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“It’s a testament to the coaching staff here, putting me in the right positions to succeed,” Pinho noted in a brief chat before their Jan. 22 game against the Comets. “The coaches do a great job preparing us for each game and our opponent’s tendencies,” he added, trying to find reasons why he’s suddenly become a great scorer.

As a shooter, Pinho finds the weaknesses to exploit in the opposition’s defense and goaltending. He’ll look for open ice to find a shooting lane and pick his target to beat a goaltender. The New York Islanders have their version of this in Bo Horvat, who general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello acquired to help an otherwise struggling offense. Pinho’s become the scorer for his team, and it’s happened with the help of his linemates.

Pinho’s Top-Line Connection

The top line of Pinho, Chris Terry, and Alex Jefferies has been together for most of the season. They have scored 34 of the Islanders’ 104 goals and have formed a strong trio that has prevented the team’s offense from being by far the worst in the league. It’s the ideal combination of youth and experience, but also passing and shooting.

Terry is the passer who sets up scoring chances for Pinho, while Jefferies is the team’s top forward prospect who does it all. “He takes what Chris and I have to say to heart,” Pinho noted of Jefferies, who continues to improve and adapt to the AHL. “He’s doing a good job of trying to learn every day,” and it’s given the Islanders a top line that can score on any defense.

The Islanders average only 2.66 goals per game, but these three have been a bright spot. With Terry setting up Pinho’s goals and Jefferies proving he can be a versatile skater, this trio will help the Islanders win a few games down the stretch.

Where Pinho Looks to Improve

“I’ve always taken pride in the defensive game, so that’s always something I’m trying to build on,” Pinho noted before the Islanders lost 7-1 to the Comets (he was out of the lineup with an injury, so this loss can’t be blamed on him). The Islanders have struggled to defend all season, allowing a league-worst 4.02 goals per game, but having the forwards step up defensively will go a long way to improving that side of the ice.

Pinho’s play on the offensive zone made him an easy selection for the All-Star Game. However, that won’t help him take the next step in his career. Playing a two-way game will. Pinho can forecheck and use his speed to chase down the puck in the offensive zone, but improving his backcheck and defensive zone discipline will make him a great all-around player.

For Pinho, it’s all about rounding out his game. Yes, he can score, but opponents know that by now and respect his shot. The big key will be to create scoring chances and find his linemates in the offensive zone. Jefferies and Terry can hit the back of the net, and in the second half of the season, Pinho might be tasked with giving them open looks to keep the top line’s performances at a high level.