Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Flyers – 1/23/25

The New York Rangers take on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (22-20-6) at RANGERS (23-20-4)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG, SNO, SNE

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov

Anthony Richard — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Scott Laughton

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Ryan Poehling (upper body)

Status report

Laughton, a forward, will miss his second straight game because of personal reasons. … Richard will play his first NHL game since Nov. 20 after being recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Philadelphia sent goalie Aleksei Kolosov and forward Olle Lycksell to the AHL on Wednesday.

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith

Chris Kreider — Filip Chytil — Arthur Kaliyev

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Jimmy Vesey, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: None

Status report

Shesterkin will make his second straight start and seventh in eight games since missing four games because of an upper-body injury. He has a shutout streak of 164:03 entering the game.

