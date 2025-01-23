Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Flyers – 1/23/25

The New York Rangers take on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (22-20-6) at RANGERS (23-20-4)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG, SNO, SNE
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov
Anthony Richard — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Scott Laughton
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Ryan Poehling (upper body)
Status report
Laughton, a forward, will miss his second straight game because of personal reasons. … Richard will play his first NHL game since Nov. 20 after being recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Philadelphia sent goalie Aleksei Kolosov and forward Olle Lycksell to the AHL on Wednesday.
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Chris Kreider — Filip Chytil — Arthur Kaliyev
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Jimmy Vesey, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: None
Status report
Shesterkin will make his second straight start and seventh in eight games since missing four games because of an upper-body injury. He has a shutout streak of 164:03 entering the game.
