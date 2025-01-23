Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Hurricanes – 1/23/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Carolina Hurricanes tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNSO

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk — Luca Del Bel Belluz — Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro

Jake Christensen — Ivan Provorov

Damon Severson — Jordan Harris

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jack Johnson

Injured: Cole Sillinger (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Denton Mateychuk (illness)

Status report

The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate following their 5-1 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. … Sillinger missed the game against Toronto but the forward could play against Carolina.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jackson Blake

Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

Juha Jaaska — Jack Drury — Jack Roslovic

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Riley Stillman

Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), William Carrier (lower body)

Status report

Gostisbehere missed the morning skate for personal reasons but is expected to play.

