Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Hurricanes – 1/23/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Carolina Hurricanes tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (23-18-7) at HURRICANES (29-16-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNSO
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk — Luca Del Bel Belluz — Kent Johnson
Zach Aston-Reese — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc
Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Jake Christensen — Ivan Provorov
Damon Severson — Jordan Harris
Daniil Tarasov
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jack Johnson
Injured: Cole Sillinger (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Denton Mateychuk (illness)
Status report
The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate following their 5-1 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. … Sillinger missed the game against Toronto but the forward could play against Carolina.
Latest for THW:
- Blue Jackets Blow By Maple Leafs Behind Adam Fantilli’s First NHL Hat Trick
- Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs – 1/22/25
- NHL Rumors: Oilers, Islanders, Canucks, Blue Jackets
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jackson Blake
Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
Juha Jaaska — Jack Drury — Jack Roslovic
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Riley Stillman
Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), William Carrier (lower body)
Status report
Gostisbehere missed the morning skate for personal reasons but is expected to play.
Latest for THW:
- Hurricanes’ Pyotr Kochetkov Having an Underrated Season Despite the Team “Needing” Goalies
- 3 Hurricanes Players’ Hot Streaks Lifting Team in Recent Play
- Kotkaniemi’s 2-Goal Night Pushes Hurricanes Past Stars in 2-1 Win