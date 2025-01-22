Kotkaniemi’s 2-Goal Night Pushes Hurricanes Past Stars in 2-1 Win

In what could be a potential Stanley Cup Final preview, the Carolina Hurricanes edged the Dallas Stars 2-1 at American Airlines Center on Tuesday night. Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored both goals for the Hurricanes, while Pyotr Kochetkov had 22 saves in the win.

Thomas Harley’s seventh goal of the season was the lone goal for the Stars. Jake Oettinger made 17 stops between the pipes in the loss.

Game Recap

The first 20 minutes was the classic “feel each other out” period between two top teams in opposite conferences. The Hurricanes outshot the Stars 7-4, but neither team could put a puck in the net, and neither team outplayed the other. The Stars were 0-for-1 on the power play, while the Hurricanes were 0-for-2.

It took just over 37 minutes for the deadlock to be broken, and it was the Hurricanes who struck first. Kotkaniemi scored at 17:07 of the second period, getting a wrist shot through the legs of Brendan Smith from the right circle, right past a helpless Oettinger, who was screened on the play.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Carolina Hurricanes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Harley evened up the game at 1-1 at 10:11 of the third period on a backhand shot at the top of the crease. The tie lasted just 24 seconds as Kotkaniemi scored his second of the night, giving the Hurricanes the 2-1 lead.

The Stars put the pressure on throughout the period, including late in the game, but the Hurricanes were able to keep much of the play to the outside. When the Stars did get to the net, Kochetkov was able to slam the door shut.

Up Next

The Hurricanes are back in action on Thursday night when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Stars get a few days off before welcoming the Vegas Golden Knights to Dallas on Friday.