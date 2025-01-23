Projected Lineups for Utah vs Wild – 1/23/25

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the Minnesota Wild tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
UTAH (20-19-7) at WILD (28-15-4)
8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Nick Schmaltz
Mattias Maccelli — Barrett Hayton — Josh Doan
Jack McBain — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse
Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot
John Marino — Olli Maatta
Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki — Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Michael Carcone
Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (upper body), Dylan Guenther (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Status report
Sergachev did not make the trip to Minnesota and the defenseman will miss his third straight game. He is considered day to day.
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Matt Boldy — Joel Eriksson Ek — Ryan Hartman
Liam Ohgren — Frederick Gaudreau — Marcus Foligno
Yakov Trenin — Marat Khusnutdinov — Jakub Lauko
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Travis Dermott, Devin Shore
Injured: Jonas Brodin (lower body), Marcus Johansson (upper body)
Status report
Kaprizov returns after missing 12 games because of a lower-body injury. … Spurgeon will play after missing nine games because of a lower-body injury.
