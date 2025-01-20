Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Avalanche – 1/20/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (27-15-4) at AVALANCHE (28-18-1)

3 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, ALT

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello

Liam Ohgren — Joel Eriksson Ek — Ryan Hartman

Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin

Devin Shore — Marat Khusnutdinov — Jakub Lauko

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm — Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill — David Jiricek

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Brendan Gaunce, Travis Dermott

Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body), Jonas Brodin (lower body), Marcus Johansson (upper body)

Status report

The Wild reassigned goalie Dylan Ferguson to Iowa of the American Hockey League on Sunday. Ferguson backed up Fleury for a 6-2 loss at the Nashville Predators on Saturday while Gustavsson was out with an illness. Gustavsson is expected to dress Monday.

Avalanche projected lineup

Ross Colton — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen — Casey Mittelstadt — Jonathan Drouin

Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor

Ivan Ivan — Juuso Parsinen — Jere Innala

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Calvin de Haan — Keaton Middleton

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Sam Malinski

Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

Makar is expected to play after he took a shot off the left foot during a 6-3 win against the Dallas Stars on Saturday. … Nichushkin is close to returning, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Sunday, but the forward needs to make it through a full team practice. He will miss his 10th straight game.

