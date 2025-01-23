Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Blues – 1/23/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the St. Louis Blues tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (29-14-4) at BLUES (23-21-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Victor Olofsson — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Brendan Brisson — Brett Howden — Alexander Holtz
Tanner Pearson — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Tanner Laczynski
Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)
Status report
Karlsson was placed on injured reserve and the forward is considered out week to week. … Schwindt, a forward, also was placed on injured reserve. Brisson was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Howden is sick and questionable to play. If he is unavailable, Laczynski, a forward also recalled from the AHL on Thursday, will play.
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad — Robert Thomas — Jake Neighbours
Pavel Buchnevich — Oskar Sundqvist — Alexey Toropchenko
Nathan Walker — Radek Faksa — Mathieu Joseph
Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Ryan Suter — Philip Broberg
Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Zack Bolduc, Alexandre Texier
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body)
Status report
Broberg will play after leaving practice Wednesday because of an apparent injury to his right leg.
