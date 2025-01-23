Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Blues – 1/23/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the St. Louis Blues tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Victor Olofsson — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brendan Brisson — Brett Howden — Alexander Holtz

Tanner Pearson — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Tanner Laczynski

Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)

Status report

Karlsson was placed on injured reserve and the forward is considered out week to week. … Schwindt, a forward, also was placed on injured reserve. Brisson was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Howden is sick and questionable to play. If he is unavailable, Laczynski, a forward also recalled from the AHL on Thursday, will play.

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad — Robert Thomas — Jake Neighbours

Pavel Buchnevich — Oskar Sundqvist — Alexey Toropchenko

Nathan Walker — Radek Faksa — Mathieu Joseph

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko

Ryan Suter — Philip Broberg

Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Zack Bolduc, Alexandre Texier

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body)

Status report

Broberg will play after leaving practice Wednesday because of an apparent injury to his right leg.

