Projected Lineups for Blues vs Golden Knights – 1/20/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Vegas Golden Knights tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (22-21-4) AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS (29-14-3)

6 p.m. FDSNMW, SCRIPPS

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Nathan Walker — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Mathieu Joseph

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter — Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Brandon Saad, Alexandre Texier

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body)

Status report

The Blues are expected to dress the same lineup from a 4-2 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday. 

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Victor Olofosson — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Alexander Holtz
Tanner Pearson — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Cole Schwindt (lower body)

Status report

Holtz enters the lineup for Schwindt, a forward who was injured in a 5-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

