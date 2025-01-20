Projected Lineups for Blues vs Golden Knights – 1/20/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Vegas Golden Knights tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

6 p.m. FDSNMW, SCRIPPS

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Nathan Walker — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Mathieu Joseph

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter — Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Brandon Saad, Alexandre Texier

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body)

Status report

The Blues are expected to dress the same lineup from a 4-2 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Victor Olofosson — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Alexander Holtz

Tanner Pearson — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Cole Schwindt (lower body)

Status report

Holtz enters the lineup for Schwindt, a forward who was injured in a 5-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

