NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canucks, Flyers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are going to keep looking for a defenseman ahead of the deadline. What kind of players are they targeting? Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks have opened up the door to conversations with other teams now that a trade between them and the New York Rangers has fallen apart. What are teams offering and what are the Canucks willing to accept? Finally, are the Philadelphia Flyers likely to trade Rasmus Ristolainen?

Insider Says the Oilers Will Target Less “Sexy” Defenseman

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun didn’t think the Oilers were done looking to add to their blue line, even after the signing of defenseman John Klingberg. He noted the team will keep trying to add, but suggested it won’t be a “terribly sexy” addition. It will be all about adding depth.

LeBrun explained, “They like what they have there, but this is just about adding depth. They want to have another long playoff run and another body on the back end. Someone more in a shutdown role.”

Several Teams Talking to Canucks Now About Miller

LeBrun also offered an update on the latest news surrounding J.T. Miller. He believes a trade will happen, but he doesn’t know when. He wouldn’t be surprised if all of this drags into the offseason. Miller hasn’t given the Vancouver Canucks a list of teams that he would waive to, nor has he asked for a trade.

J.T. Miller of the Vancouver Canucks celebrates his goal during the second period in Game One of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

LeBrun did confirm that other teams have jumped into the mix now that a deal between the Canucks and Rangers seems to have fallen apart.

He notes:

“One of them is the Carolina Hurricanes, who are looking for an upgrade on offence, and the Hurricanes are looking to see what would make sense if they make an offer to trade for J.T. Miller. The New Jersey Devils, the Rangers’ rivals – they have also been a late entrant in this and they have held talks with the Canucks and J.T. Miller. I also think that internally, the Devils are trying to sort of suss out if it makes sense to go all-in on this or not at this point and where they are. The Dallas Stars, with all that cap money that they can spend with Tyler Seguin on the shelf. That’s a team that a lot of people believe J.T. Miller might wait for. Will they make a pitch? So, there are other teams involved.”

The Rangers are still in the mix on this, potentially needing to shift their offer, which was rumored to be Filip Chytil, Ryan Lindgren, and a first-rounder.

LeBrun also said the Canucks originally weren’t interested in a return of futures for Miller because they wanted to remain competitive. That has shifted now. They’re willing to accept draft picks and prospects from contenders like Carolina or New Jersey because those clubs won’t part with any of their core players.

Flyers Not Shopping Ristolainen

According to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Flyers general manager Daniel Briere said he’s not shopping defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen ahead of the NHL trade deadline. Ristolainen has played much better this season and has two years remaining on his contract with an AAV of $5.1 million.

There are teams interested and Ristolainen lacks trade protection. A trade could happen, but Briere isn’t out there looking to make a deal. He’ll wait for the right offer and if it doesn’t come, hang onto the player.