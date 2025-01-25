Is a Similar Rantanen Trade Situation Stirring with the Maple Leafs?

There are two things we know after the Colorado Avalanche traded Mikko Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. First, we know a Rantanen for Mitch Marner dream trade that many rumor lovers floated around isn’t happening. Second, we know that anyone can be traded.

Whispers that the Avalanche might move Rantanen were out there, but as Elliotte Friedman noted, few expected the trade would happen this early. The reason is that Colorado likely knew they were moving on when the money wasn’t going to work, and they wanted time to make other plans before the trade deadline.

The question now is, with one of the biggest deals off the market, who or what is next? Could it be the Toronto Maple Leafs who pull something unexpected out of their hat?

A Mitch Marner Trade Seems More Plausible Than Ever

Pierre LeBrun tweeted on Saturday morning, “Rantanen was willing to continue negotiating throughout the season with Colorado. In fact, both sides had more contract talks this past week. Just couldn’t find enough common ground.” Does this situation sound familiar?

LeBrun added, “The Avs, in the end, made the calculation they were never going to get there on a number…” For Leafs fans, this sounds a lot like Marner’s storyline. He wants to stay, the Leafs would like to keep him and are willing to keep talking, but there’s likely a line in the sand the organization won’t cross.

If Marner sees the deals signed by top players go up and wants his piece, the Maple Leafs will have a decision to make. Do they give him what he wants, internal cap be damned? Or do they say, ‘Sorry, we’re never going to give you more than Auston Matthews or barely more than William Nylander.’ If the two sides get to a point where the money isn’t close, Toronto has the same decision on their hands that lingered in Colorado.

The Avs Weren’t Willing to Let Rantanen Walk Away

Like Marner, it wasn’t believed Rantanen wanted to go anywhere. Andy Strickland wrote, “Mikko Rantanen was completely caught off guard by the trade and was very upset.” He added, “Colorado showed very little to no interest in attempting to re-sign him over the last several months. This was a panic move by Colorado.”

Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Avalanche knew one thing: despite being a playoff team, they couldn’t let their superstar leave for no return. Moving him now gave the Avs the best bet to get something to fill the sizeable hole Rantanen left behind. They picked up Martin Necas and Jack Drury, but they also gave themselves several weeks to go big-game hunting ahead of the deadline. They have the cap space and assets to land Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller, Brock Nelson.. or heck, even Mitch Marner.

The Leafs might be looking at a situation where they should follow suit. As a pending UFA, moving Marner ahead of the playoffs severely hurts the Leafs’ chances of competing. But, if they get a solid return (which they will) and give themselves time to fill the hole his departure leaves behind, they could make the most of a bad situation.

What If Marner Doesn’t Want to Be Rantanen?

Rantanen wasn’t thrilled with the trade, but he’s found himself in a pretty good situation — playing for a contender who will likely pay up to keep him. Maybe Marner is open to the same thing happening, and maybe he’s not. It would be smart for the Maple Leafs to find out.

If Marner doesn’t want the same thing that happened to Rantanen to happen to him, this is a good time for the Leafs to push that extension across the table and ask him to sign. Marner now knows what could theoretically happen. He might be open to avoiding it, now more than ever.