Projected Lineups for Flames vs Wild – 1/25/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Minnesota Wild tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (23-16-7) at WILD (28-16-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Jakob Pelletier

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg — Yegor Sharangovich — Martin Pospisil

Clark Bishop — Kevin Rooney — Andrei Kuzmenko

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov

Joel Hanley — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Jake Bean, Tyson Barrie, Rory Kerins

Injured: Connor Zary (knee)

Status report

The Flames assigned defenseman Tyson Barrie to Calgary of the American Hockey League on a conditioning loan Friday; he has been a healthy scratch for 29 straight games and has not played since Nov. 12.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello

Matt Boldy — Joel Eriksson Ek — Ryan Hartman

Liam Ohgren — Frederick Gaudreau — Marcus Foligno

Yakov Trenin — Marat Khusnutdinov — Jakub Lauko

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Travis Dermott, Devin Shore

Injured: Jonas Brodin (lower body), Marcus Johansson (upper body)

Status report

Fleury will start for the third time in four games.

