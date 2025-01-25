Projected Lineups for Flames vs Wild – 1/25/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Minnesota Wild tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (23-16-7) at WILD (28-16-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SNW
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Jakob Pelletier
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg — Yegor Sharangovich — Martin Pospisil
Clark Bishop — Kevin Rooney — Andrei Kuzmenko
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Joel Hanley — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Jake Bean, Tyson Barrie, Rory Kerins
Injured: Connor Zary (knee)
Status report
The Flames assigned defenseman Tyson Barrie to Calgary of the American Hockey League on a conditioning loan Friday; he has been a healthy scratch for 29 straight games and has not played since Nov. 12.
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Matt Boldy — Joel Eriksson Ek — Ryan Hartman
Liam Ohgren — Frederick Gaudreau — Marcus Foligno
Yakov Trenin — Marat Khusnutdinov — Jakub Lauko
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Travis Dermott, Devin Shore
Injured: Jonas Brodin (lower body), Marcus Johansson (upper body)
Status report
Fleury will start for the third time in four games.
