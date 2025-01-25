Projected Lineups for Kings vs Blue Jackets – 1/25/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere

Tanner Jeannot — Samuel Helenius — Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson — Jordan Spence

Jacob Moverare — Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas

Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle)

Status report

Laferriere will return after missing four games with an upper-body injury. … Doughty, a defenseman who has not played this season, skated Saturday morning but coach Jim Hiller is unsure when he will debut. “We’re optimistic it won’t be too much longer but you just never know. It’s been a long time,” Hiller said.

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk — Luca Del Bel Belluz — Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro

Jake Christensen — Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson

Jack Johnson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jordan Harris

Injured: Cole Sillinger (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body)

Status report

Mateychuk returns after missing two games because of illness. … The Blue Jackets are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen with Labanc, a forward, coming out. … Sillinger, a forward, will miss his third straight game. … Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner, a forward, practiced with the team for the first time since having preseason shoulder surgery; coach Dean Evason did not give a timetable for his return.

