Jarvis’ 4-Point Night for Hurricanes Leads to 7-4 Win Over Blue Jackets

What a night to be a hockey fan of the Carolina Hurricanes and the Columbus Blue Jackets. Going into the game on Thursday night (Jan. 23), the Blue Jackets will finish the month of January playing six of their seven games on the road. On the flip side, the Hurricanes just played their third game in four days. Talk about a long stretch of hockey for both sides. This matchup was the final of four games between the two sides as Columbus led the season series 2-1. The Hurricanes were looking to even the series, and did they ever. When the final horn sounded, the Hurricanes dropped seven goals in a 7-4 win over the visitors from Ohio.

Game Recap

Despite what the score indicated, the Hurricanes were down 2-0 before 10 minutes into the game as Kent Johnson and Kirill Marchenko scored two goals in a span of 2:40 in the first period. It felt like the game on Monday for the Hurricanes when they were down early to the Chicago Blackhawks. After the two goals, Frederik Andersen was dialed in and stopped Columbus from adding on. The first 20 minutes seemed mainly on the side of the visitors. However, that changed in the second period.

The second period could only be described as an onslaught of goals from both sides. They scored a combined seven goals in the game’s middle frame. However, it mainly Carolina took most of the control over a span of 12 minutes. They went on a five-goal barrage that saw Seth Jarvis, Eric Robinson, Jackson Blake, Sebastian Aho, and Jordan Martinook turn the game from a 2-0 deficit to a 5-2 Hurricanes lead. Jarvis’ power-play goal snapped a 0-for-30 run the team was on and sparked a storm of points from the home side. Daniil Tarasov from the Blue Jackets was under siege as the Hurricanes scored five unanswered goals before James van Riemsdyk and Dmitri Varankov stopped the bleeding.

Carolina Hurricanes Goalie Frederik Andersen makes a glove save of the puck during the third period of the National Hockey League Eastern Conference First Round Game 3 between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In the second period alone, Jarvis and Aho had three points each as the middle period ended with a 5-4 Hurricanes lead after 40 minutes. Talk about a whirlwind of emotions and trying to keep up with all the scoring. The third period was more Carolina as they added two more goals in the final 20 minutes of the game. Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored his fourth goal, which is now a three-game goal streak. His 10th of the season was a huge one to give them some breathing room.

As the game was winding down and the net empty for the Blue Jackets, Jarvis added his second goal of the game, and fourth point of the night, to make a 7-4 game putting it well out of reach. It ended with the Hurricanes winning their 30th game of the season.

The four points were the first-ever such game for Jarvis whose two goals put him at 18 on the season. Furthermore, that gives him the team lead after passing Jack Roslovic. Also, the win gave Andersen his 300th career NHL win. Aho ended the night with three points followed by Jordan Staal, Blake, and Martin Necas with two points each. It was a padding the stats night for the Hurricanes who are now 30-16-3 on the season with 63 points in 49 games.

We Move On

The Hurricanes are back at it on Saturday, Jan. 25 as they head up to the island to take on the New York Islanders (19-20-7) as they look for their fifth straight win. The game is set to start at 7 p.m. Eastern. Regarding the Blue Jackets, they will be back home on Saturday, Jan. 25 to host the Los Angeles Kings (26-14-5) for their last home game of January. That game is also set for a 7 p.m. Eastern puck drop.