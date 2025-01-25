3 Trade Destinations for Blues’ Brandon Saad

The St. Louis Blues could be an interesting team to monitor as the March 7 trade deadline approaches in the NHL. They’re not that far out of a playoff spot, but they haven’t performed to the caliber of a playoff team for the majority of the season. I don’t expect them to be high-level buyers this time. They could also decide to sell pieces at the deadline as well.

One name that has popped in trade rumors is Blues forward Brandon Saad. He’s on all the trade boards throughout the internet. I’d be a bit surprised if talks don’t heat up over the next month. It’s important to note that he has a full no-trade clause, but reports say he’s shown a willingness to consider other options. The club has too many forwards and a move likely needs to be made. Let’s get into three trade destinations that could make sense here.

Chicago Blackhawks

Would the Blues make a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks right now? That remains to be seen, but it hasn’t happened since 2010 and it’s been a rarity throughout history. The Blackhawks are in a total rebuild and adding a veteran forward like Saad to the mix could make sense after the club traded Taylor Hall to the Carolina Hurricanes in the monstrous Mikko Rantanen deal with the Colorado Avalanche. Saad has one season left on his deal after 2024-25 and his salary cap hit is $4.5 million.

Brandon Saad, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

I don’t think the trade package would be impressive, but the Blues are looking to get him off the books so Chicago has plenty of leverage here if they are interested in a reunion. He played seven non-consecutive seasons there and won two Stanley Cups. He also appeared in a total of 428 games in the regular season and 76 playoff games.

Right now, the Blackhawks could move other forwards at the deadline so adding Saad to their group could solidify their middle-six for the 2025-26 season.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets have been a pleasant surprise this season. They are currently in a playoff spot and are four regulation wins away from matching their total last season. It’s another place for Saad to reunite with a franchise he played for. He played 160 games in two seasons with them and five playoff games as well. The only time he’s surpassed 30 goals in a season was with the Blue Jackets in 2015-16.

It wouldn’t hurt Columbus to add to their middle six with a player like Saad. He could use a change of pace and his style of play will be important in potential playoff games. He’s still deceptively fast and knows how to score goals. His struggles in St. Louis this season can be chalked up to inconsistent playing time and some bad luck (9.7 percent shooting percentage). It is worth taking a flyer on him. He scored 26 goals last season and has something left in the tank at 32 years old. The Blue Jackets could explore a Saad reunion.

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers may struggle to make this work under the cap, but they’re always on the prowl for veteran forwards with playoff experience. They also need consistency, which could be a gamble with the 2024-25 version of Saad so far. If Evander Kane comes back or isn’t traded, that complicates things and likely takes this deal off the table. However, there are numerous routes where Kane doesn’t suit up for them again. I think Saad could be a good middle-six player in Edmonton, but I’d be a bit surprised if it’s something they ultimately pursue.

The Blues need to make a move with a forward sometime in the next month and change leading up to the deadline. They need to make room for other players to emerge. I think general manager Doug Armstrong understands this and it’s why Saad’s name has come up in legitimate trade rumors.