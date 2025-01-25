Hurricanes Change the NHL Season Landscape With Rantanen & Hall Blockbuster Trade

If people thought they were going into the weekend like normal, that certainly changed at 8 p.m. Eastern on Friday night (Jan. 24), as the Carolina Hurricanes stunned the hockey world with a massive blockbuster deal. It involved two other teams: the Colorado Avalanche and the Chicago Blackhawks. Who did Carolina get from both teams?

This is no blockbuster where the term gets thrown around willy-nilly. No, the Hurricanes swung for the fences in a way that even baseball players might stare in awe at. General manager Eric Tulsky acquired Mikko Rantanen from the Avalanche and Taylor Hall from the Blackhawks. Yes, the Rantanen who won a Stanley Cup, and the Hall who has won a Hart Trophy.

What does the trade look like to acquire Rantanen and Hall? Here is the trade once the smoke cleared:

Hurricanes : Mikko Rantanen, Taylor Hall

: Mikko Rantanen, Taylor Hall Avalanche : Martin Necas, Jack Drury, 2025 second-round pick, 2026 fourth-round pick (all from Carolina)

: Martin Necas, Jack Drury, 2025 second-round pick, 2026 fourth-round pick (all from Carolina) Blackhawks: 2025 third-round pick (their own returned from Carolina), 50% retention of Rantanen’s salary ($4.625 million)

This trade was mainly between the Hurricanes and Avalanche with the Blackhawks just helping facilitate it by taking on some of the cap for Rantanen. In the end, the Hurricanes traded away Necas, Drury, and three picks to get a franchise cornerstone in Rantanen and a 2010 first-overall pick in Hall. Now, what do these two bring to head coach Rod Brind’Amour’s team?

Mikko Rantanen Is a Hurricane

Where to begin with Rantanen? Well, he is a 2022 Stanley Cup Champion who has three 90-plus-point seasons dating back to 2021-22. His last two seasons have seen him finish with 105 and 104 points respectively. Furthermore, he scored 55 goals in 2022-23 and 42 in 2023-24. Currently, Rantanen is on pace to tally 107 points for what could be his third 100-plus-point season in a row. If he does, that will set a Hurricanes record for points in a season (since relocation), which is held by Eric Staal. He had 100 in 2005-06. That same Staal who had his jersey retired on Jan. 12.

Related: Hurricanes Acquire Rantanen & Hall in 3-Team Trade With Avalanche & Blackhawks

Rantanen, for the 2024-25 season, has 25 goals and 64 points in 49 games. He is currently top seven in the entire NHL in goals, assists, and points. “Moose” has played on the first power-play unit (PP1) for Colorado this season. Furthermore, Rantanaen has played over 16 and a half minutes of even-strength ice time this season. He carries a 1.38 points per game (P/GP) pace. He is someone who has an elite shot, speed, and an overall game that makes him a superstar player that fans have been wanting for years in Carolina.

While it is sad to see Necas and Drury get moved to the Avalanche, there is a clear tier player upgrade when it comes to the high-powered Rantanen. In 619 career games, he has 681 points and is currently the seventh-highest-scoring Finnish-born forward. Oh, he is also a two-time NHL All-Star (2019 and 2023). Not bad for the 10th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft.

When asked about Rantanen and Hall, Tulsky stated “Mikko is one of the premier power forwards in our sport. It’s no secret that we’ve wanted to add elite skill to our lineup, and this is a player who should fit our system and locker room well. And Taylor gives us another high-skill option to bolster our attack.”

Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

There is no doubt that Rantanen will be on the PP1 for the Hurricanes and the top line with fellow countrymen and 4 Nations Face-Off teammate Sebastian Aho. Those two together could cause a plethora of problems for opposing teams for the rest of the season.

The question is, who plays on the left wing? Some have projected Andrei Svechnikov with the two Finnish forwards. Do not be shocked if Seth Jarvis is slotted there since he can play on both wings. Plus, he has chemistry with Aho, which was put on display in their combined seven-point game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night (Jan. 23).

Either way, to have an instant jolt with Rantanen has taken the second-best team in the Eastern Conference (63 points), who are eight points back of the Washington Capitals (71 points), and has made them at least a top-five Stanley Cup contender.

Rantanen is set to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) this upcoming offseason after making $4.625 million with the Hurricanes for the rest of the 2024-25 season. There have been rumors that extension talks stalled with the Avalanche because Rantanen is asking for $14 million per season. The Hurricanes will have Brent Burns ($5.28 million), Dmitry Orlov ($7.75 million), Frederik Andersen ($3.4 million), and five forwards coming off the books this summer. Also, the rumor is that the salary cap is supposed to be around $93 to $94 million, possibly more for the 2025-26 season.

There is more than enough space with the contract coming off the books and the cap going up to give Rantanen his asking price. A deal that makes sense could be an eight-year, $14 million average annual value (AAV) one, which will expire when he is 36 years old (since he is currently 28).

Welcome to Carolina, Taylor Hall

The player that kicked off this whole process was Hall, who was in the initial reports of going to Carolina. Hall is a five-time NHL All-Star (2011, 2016-2019), a 2018 NHL MVP, and the first-overall pick by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2010 NHL Draft. Since being drafted, he has accumulated 275 goals and 721 points in 878 career NHL games. He has played with the Oilers, New Jersey Devils, Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, and Chicago. He’s in his 15th NHL season.

Hall, in the 2024-25 season, has nine goals and 24 points in 46 games. He scored the first goal for the team in the 2025 Winter Classic back on Dec. 31, 2024. His current P/GP this season is at 0.52 with over 13 minutes of even-strength ice time per game. Hall is in the last year of a four-year, $6 million AAV contract.

His best season came in 2017-18 where he had 39 goals, 54 assists, and 93 points. The 2021-22 season with the Bruins was his last decent season where he finished with 61 points in 81 games. What has been a concern over six of the last nine seasons have been injuries. The hope for the Hurricanes is that he stays healthy to finish out the season and helps in a playoff run.

Taylor Hall, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Hall could be a solid fit on the PP2 group, as he played some special teams for the Blackhawks this season. In terms of 5-on-5 play, there is a case to be made to place him within the top nine, maybe even the top six. However, do not be surprised if he is placed on the fourth line with Juha Jasska and Jack Roslovic.

But if he does play closer to the top six, he could slot in with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jackson Blake. It will be interesting to see how Brind’Amour deploys the 33-year-old Calgary, Alberta native on a roster that has made serious upgrades with 33 games left in the regular season. Either way, an addition like Hall with the veteran presence who’s been there and done that could play a role that could help benefit the Hurricanes going through the rest of the season and the playoffs.

Related: Grading Hurricanes’ Blockbuster Trade for Mikko Rantanen & Taylor Hall

Losing Necas and Drury will sting for a bit, but this is a massive move that shook the hockey landscape in the NHL. Furthermore, this could be a move that changes the trajectory of the Hurricanes not only this season, but seasons to come if the team can extend Rantanen beyond this season. While it will take time to adjust to the system in Carolina compared to Colorado and Chicago, the leadership group in the locker room and the coaching staff will go a long way to fit in Rantanen and Hall. This is an all-in move for the Hurricanes who look to capture their second Stanley Cup in franchise history this June.

Hurricanes’ Stretch Run Starts Now

After this big trade, the Hurricanes begin their 33-game stretch run to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. There is the 4 Nations Face-Off to get ready for in February and the trade deadline which is coming up on March 7. While it is not clear if the Hurricanes are done or not when it comes to the formation of the roster, it is safe to say acquiring Rantanen and Hall will go a long way as the main move for the team. If they do make more moves, it could be more depth than anything else. However, as we have seen from Tulsky, do not underestimate the Hurricanes, who could have another trick up their sleeve.