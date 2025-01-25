Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Oilers – 1/25/25

The Buffalo Sabres takes on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SABRES (18-25-5) at OILERS (30-15-3)
4 p.m. ET; SN, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
J.J. Peterka — Jiri Kulich — Tage Thompson
Tyson Kozak — Dylan Cozens — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn — Sam Lafferty — Henri Jokiharju
Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram
Owen Power — Mattias Samuelsson
Dennis Gilbert — Connor Clifton
James Reimer
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Jacob Bryson, Peyton Krebs
Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body), Jason Zucker (illness)
Status report
McLeod is expected to return after missing three games with an upper-body injury. “I’m confident he will play tomorrow,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Friday. “He was playing well before he went out and now, getting him back in, obviously, we’ve had some big minutes from some young guys in the middle and he’ll help out with that.” … Zucker, a forward, practiced Friday and will be a game-time decision. He has missed the past two games. … Dahlin had a maintenance day Friday but will play Saturday.
Oilers projected lineup
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson
Corey Perry — Adam Henrique — Zach Hyman
Mattias Janmark — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor Brown
Jeff Skinner — Noah Philp — Kasperi Kapanen
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: None
Injured: John Klingberg (hip)
Suspended: Connor McDavid
Status report:
McDavid, a center, will sit out the final game of his three-game suspension for cross-checking Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland on Jan. 18.
