Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Oilers – 1/25/25

The Buffalo Sabres takes on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (18-25-5) at OILERS (30-15-3)

4 p.m. ET; SN, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

J.J. Peterka — Jiri Kulich — Tage Thompson

Tyson Kozak — Dylan Cozens — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn — Sam Lafferty — Henri Jokiharju

Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram

Owen Power — Mattias Samuelsson

Dennis Gilbert — Connor Clifton

James Reimer

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Jacob Bryson, Peyton Krebs

Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body), Jason Zucker (illness)

Status report

McLeod is expected to return after missing three games with an upper-body injury. “I’m confident he will play tomorrow,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Friday. “He was playing well before he went out and now, getting him back in, obviously, we’ve had some big minutes from some young guys in the middle and he’ll help out with that.” … Zucker, a forward, practiced Friday and will be a game-time decision. He has missed the past two games. … Dahlin had a maintenance day Friday but will play Saturday.

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson

Corey Perry — Adam Henrique — Zach Hyman

Mattias Janmark — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor Brown

Jeff Skinner — Noah Philp — Kasperi Kapanen

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: None

Injured: John Klingberg (hip)

Suspended: Connor McDavid

Status report:

McDavid, a center, will sit out the final game of his three-game suspension for cross-checking Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland on Jan. 18.

