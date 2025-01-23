Projected Lineups for Flames vs Sabres – 1/23/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SABRES (18-24-5) at FLAMES (22-16-7)
9 p.m. ET; SN1, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka — Jiri Kulich — Tage Thompson
Tyson Kozak — Dylan Cozens — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Peyton Krebs — Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn — Sam Lafferty
Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram
Mattias Samuelsson — Owen Power
Dennis Gilbert — Connor Clifton
Henri Jokiharju
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Jacob Bryson
Injured: Jason Zucker (illness), Ryan McLeod (upper body), Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Status report
Zucker, a forward, will miss his second straight game. … Coach Lindy Ruff said the Sabres could use 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a second straight game.
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Rory Kerins — Yegor Sharangovich — Andrei Kuzmenko
Ryan Lomberg — Clark Bishop — Jakob Pelletier
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Kevin Rooney, Joel Hanley, Tyson Barrie
Injured: Connor Zary (knee)
Status report
The Flames held an optional morning skate. … Bishop, recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Thursday, will make his Flames debut and play his first NHL game since Feb. 15, 2022, with the Ottawa Senators.
