4 AHL Players Flames Could Call Up After Placing Duehr on Waivers

The Calgary Flames announced on Tuesday morning that forward Walker Duehr has been placed on waivers. The 27-year-old seemed to be a somewhat forgotten player in the Flames organization heading into training camp, with seemingly no one projecting him to crack the opening night roster.

Duehr was indeed placed on waivers before the season got underway, but was called up in December after scoring 11 goals and 20 points in the American Hockey League (AHL). He’s since suited up for 16 games with the Flames, but has just one assist through 16 games while averaging less than nine minutes in ice time.

Duehr deserves credit for battling his way back to the NHL this season, but the decision to place him on waivers yesterday came as a bit of a surprise. Some would even argue that it was overdue. Now, the question becomes who the Flames will look to replace him with. Here’s a look at four players on the Calgary Wranglers that could get the call.

Adam Klapka

One player who did crack the Flames’ opening night roster was Adam Klapka. The 24-year-old’s biggest asset is his size, as he stands at a monstrous 6-foot-8, 235 pounds. He’s worked hard to improve his offensive game since joining the Flames organization and has become a valuable point producer in the AHL.

Klapka hasn’t been able to have that same offensive impact at the NHL level, and has appeared in just six games with the big club this season. That said, he has proven he isn’t afraid to drop the mitts, and is always willing to throw his body around. The Flames may feel they need a bit more of that on their fourth line, which makes him a strong candidate to be recalled.

Dryden Hunt

If you’re looking for players who deserve to be called up based on their season to date, there is no better option available than Dryden Hunt. The 230-game NHL veteran has 12 goals and a team-leading 40 points through 38 games with the Wranglers this season.

Hunt is one of those tweener players who has proven to be too good for AHL hockey, but not quite good enough to be a regular in the NHL. He does bring a veteran presence which could be valuable for the Flames. If the organization would prefer to go with youth, however, the 27-year-old may remain in the minors.

Clark Bishop

It’s been a long time since Clark Bishop has suited up for an NHL game. He’s suited up for just 47 in his career, the last of which came with the Ottawa Senators during the 2021-22 season. It would be quite the story if he were to be the player recalled, and he’s quite worthy of consideration.

Bishop, who has spent the vast majority of his nine professional seasons in the AHL, has always been more of a bottom-six checking forward. He seems to have discovered some serious offensive touch in 2024-25, however, as he has already amassed career highs with 16 goals and 33 points. Given how comfortable he is in a bottom-six role may be enough to earn him the nod.

William Stromgren

Another name to keep an eye out for is William Stromgren. The 21-year-old has made major strides this season. After just 27 points a season ago with the Wranglers, he finds himself sitting with 31 through 39 outings. The one concern is that he is seen more as a scoring winger rather than a checker, which is the spot the Flames are currently looking to fill.

This may not end up being Stromgren’s time, but he’s worked hard to turn himself into a top prospect for the Flames. If he doesn’t earn a call-up this time around, he could get an opportunity later in the season should a top-nine forward struggle or suffer an injury.

Flames Have Plenty of Depth

Though the Flames don’t have any elite options up front in their lineup, general manager (GM) Craig Conroy has done a great job of adding depth to the organization. We’ve seen several players moved up and down from the AHL already this season, and the ones who have been called upon have done far more good than bad.