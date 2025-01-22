Flames News & Rumours: Duehr, Wolf, Parekh & More

In this week’s edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumours, Walker Duehr has been placed on waivers after being recalled in early December. In other news, Dustin Wolf’s great season continued following an outstanding performance on Saturday, as he continues to carry this group along. Meanwhile, Zayne Parekh had a record-setting night this past weekend. Last, but not least, many continue to debate Rasmus Andersson’s future.

Duehr Placed on Waivers

On Tuesday morning, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman was the first to report that forward Walker Duehr had been placed on waivers. The 27-year-old was recalled along with Jakob Pelletier from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League (AHL) in early December, but failed to provide much of an impact, registering just one assist in 16 games.

Assuming Duehr clears, he will head back to the Wranglers, who sit first in the AHL standings. Duehr plays a big role for them, as he was up to 11 goals and 19 points in 20 games prior to being called up. With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, we may have seen the last of him in a Flames uniform.

Wolf Continues to Dominate

What can you say about Dustin Wolf that hasn’t already been said? The 23-year-old is having a rookie season for the ages, one that is generating plenty of Calder Trophy buzz. He hit a rare bump in the road last week in a shaky outing in what was a 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues, only to respond two nights later by kicking aside 37 of the 38 shots he faced in a 3-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

Wolf is now 16-7-2 on the season with a 2.50 goals-against average (GAA) and a .917 save percentage (SV%). He’s only just scratching the surface of his potential, and while you don’t want to put too much pressure on his shoulders, he looks like he is well on his way to becoming one of the NHL’s best goalies.

Parekh Sets Spirit Record

After a bit of a slower start offensively than anticipated, Flames prospect Zayne Parekh has really picked things up as of late. The 2024 first-round pick and Saginaw Spirit defenceman was able to pick up five points on Saturday in a 6-2 win over the Guelph Storm. By doing so, he became the highest-scoring defenceman in Spirit franchise history.

Zayne Parekh, Saginaw Spirit (Photo by Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Parekh now has 16 goals and 51 points through just 36 games this season. While he isn’t at the same pace as a season ago when he had 96 points in 66 outings, he’s still piling up the stats on a nightly basis, proving why he went as early as he did in the 2024 Draft.

Andersson’s Future Remains Murky

Until the trade deadline has passed, rumours about the future of Rasmus Andersson will continue to run rampant. Despite both the organization and player insisting they want to remain together, there is a portion of the Flames fan base who would prefer to see him get traded due to the big package that would be coming in return.

The good thing for the Flames is that they don’t need to rush a deal, as Andersson is locked up through 2025-26. By the sounds of things, the two sides are going to attempt to negotiate a contract once he is eligible to do so on July 1. If the talks go well, he will remain in Calgary for the foreseeable future. If they don’t, there’s a strong chance he’s moved at or ahead of the 2026 Trade Deadline.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

The Flames are in the midst of a four-day break after wrapping up a lengthy road trip on Saturday. They are set to return to game action at the Saddledome on Thursday versus the Buffalo Sabres, before heading back out onto the road to take on the Jets in their final game of the week on Saturday.