Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Bruins – 1/25/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (28-19-2) at BRUINS (24-20-6)
1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, ALT, SN, TVAS
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Chris Wagner
Ross Colton — Casey Mittelstadt — Artturi Lehkonen
Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor
Miles Wood — Juuso Parsinen — Jere Innala
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Keaton Middleton — Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Calvin de Haan
Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Status report
Wood practiced in full and could be a game-time decision after missing 26 games with a back injury.
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Matthew Poitras — Charlie Coyle
Trent Frederic — Elias Lindholm — Vinni Lettieri
Max Jones — John Beecher — Justin Brazeau
Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke
Michael Callahan — Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon — Mason Lohrei
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Cole Koepke, Jordan Oesterle, Oliver Wahlstrom
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (knee), Charlie McAvoy (wrist), Mark Kastelic (upper body)
Status report
Swayman missed a 2-0 win against the Ottawa Senators with a minor upper-body injury but practiced Friday and is an option to play Saturday. … McAvoy did not practice Friday; the defenseman is expected to miss his sixth consecutive game. … Hampus Lindholm practiced in a non-contact jersey Friday; the defenseman has not played since Nov. 12. … The Bruins reassigned forward Patrick Brown and goalie Michael DiPietro to Providence of the American Hockey League on Friday.
