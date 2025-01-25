Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Bruins – 1/25/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (28-19-2) at BRUINS (24-20-6)

1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, ALT, SN, TVAS

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Chris Wagner

Ross Colton — Casey Mittelstadt — Artturi Lehkonen

Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor

Miles Wood — Juuso Parsinen — Jere Innala

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Keaton Middleton — Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Calvin de Haan

Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

Wood practiced in full and could be a game-time decision after missing 26 games with a back injury.

Latest for THW:

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Matthew Poitras — Charlie Coyle

Trent Frederic — Elias Lindholm — Vinni Lettieri

Max Jones — John Beecher — Justin Brazeau

Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke

Michael Callahan — Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon — Mason Lohrei

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Cole Koepke, Jordan Oesterle, Oliver Wahlstrom

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (knee), Charlie McAvoy (wrist), Mark Kastelic (upper body)

Status report

Swayman missed a 2-0 win against the Ottawa Senators with a minor upper-body injury but practiced Friday and is an option to play Saturday. … McAvoy did not practice Friday; the defenseman is expected to miss his sixth consecutive game. … Hampus Lindholm practiced in a non-contact jersey Friday; the defenseman has not played since Nov. 12. … The Bruins reassigned forward Patrick Brown and goalie Michael DiPietro to Providence of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Latest for THW: